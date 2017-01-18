Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a death after receiving a medical call from an unresponsive male.

Police Captain Jim Duering says they responded to a call Monday afternoon at a home on 217 West 19th Street. Upon their arrival, they found a a 38-year-old man unresponsive, who later was determined dead. There was also a woman who was unresponsive in the home; no word on her condition.

Captain Duering says while on the scene one police officer and six fire fighters suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. All were taken to the hospital to be treated and are doing ok.

While on the scene, Captain Duering says they found evidence of a theft case unrelated to the death. He says the theft is still under investigation.

GIPD say they do not have any reason to believe of any foul play or the cause of death.

This is a developing story and we will update the story with more information as it becomes available.