Sandhills senator pushes back against wind energy - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sandhills senator pushes back against wind energy

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

It's been a long-time issue in Nebraska, whether energy from wind turbines is worth the cost. Senator Tom Brewer, who represents the Sandhills and surrounding counties, is introducing a bill to push back against the industry. He says the issue has torn the area apart.

"It's a kind of homogeneous family," Brewer said. "Everybody knows everybody; generations have lived and worked together, and the one thing that has ripped the fabric of the Sandhills apart is the issue of wind energy."

He wants to pass a bill that stops wind turbine development. Brewer says he's not against wind energy necessarily, but wants thorough research done before companies continue building turbines in the counties he represents.

"People are polarized very solid one way or the other, and I think if there are concerns about wind energy we need to answer it before we litter these windmills all over the Sandhills," Brewer said.

Some of the things he wants looked into? The impact large-scale wind energy would have on water tables, sound quality, and tourism.

"You're coming into Ainsworth and you see the hills littered with these wind towers for a moment and you have to visualize what it would be like to see them all over the Sandhills, and it was just heart-wrenching to think because it really would change what we see as this national treasure of the Sandhills," he said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man charged in death of Tecumseh inmate

    Man charged in death of Tecumseh inmate

    Man charged in death of Tecumseh inmate

    On April 21, 2017, Patrick W. Schroeder, age 39, was charged in Johnson County with First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.  These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Nebraska Department of Corrections into the death of Terry L. Berry, age 22.

    More >>

    On April 21, 2017, Patrick W. Schroeder, age 39, was charged in Johnson County with First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.  These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Nebraska Department of Corrections into the death of Terry L. Berry, age 22.

    More >>

  • Lane closures on 70th street

    Lane closures on 70th street

    The project will begin on Monday.

    More >>

    The project will begin on Monday.

    More >>

  • Fisherman rescued from lake in south-central Nebraska

    Fisherman rescued from lake in south-central Nebraska

    Fisherman rescued from lake in south-central Nebraska

    Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.   

    More >>

    Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.