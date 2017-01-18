Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC has an opening for a Morning/Midday Weather Anchor. We are looking for someone who is passionate about weather with the ability to handle live, severe weather coverage. Good personality and strong on-camera presence necessary. This individual must have a meteorology degree or be in the process of obtaining one. Please send your resume and reel to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9 - 5 or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com. Closing Date: February 3, 2017.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.