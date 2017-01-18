Leadership Lincoln Hot Topics Meeting discussed Lincoln’s Homelessness situation

Posted By: Jason Taylor

LINCOLN, Neb. Several organizations and city departments that help the homeless were at Leadership Lincoln Hot Topics meeting.

“In 2016, 694 people in 512 households were homeless. 22% were children under 18. 10% were military veterans., Said Lee Heflebower, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County.

They shared information on what they're doing, like finding more housing, helping clients with career goals and customizing their approach with each case.

"If you have a 22 year old single mother with two children her needs are going to be very different than a person who is disabled and living on Social Security they need a different approach," Said Leslie Bitenieks, Director of Case Management at CenterPointe.

According to Bryan Seck with Prosper Lincoln 70 % of homeless families are not living in shelters but rather in homes with other family members.