The City Planning Commission voted Yes on the 11th and P Street project

Posted By; Jason Taylor

jtaylor@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. This is the redevelopment plan to repurpose the ballroom and rooms above Misty's and add the boutique hotel on top of the building next door to the north.

The proposed amendment to the Lincoln Center Redevelopment Plan to add the 11th and P hotel has been approved 7 to 0. This is on the northeast corner of 11th and P downtown above Misty's where the former Gallup building was. It will be a 10 million dollar project that involves restoring the historical exterior of the building and the ballroom on the third floor.

"The ideal usage is for things like weddings, special events where you use the banquet room. You use some of the hotel space around it for the wedding party and the like and the guests fill in the hotel." Said David Landis, Urban Development

Next door to the north an additional 3 stories will be added to create a 7 story boutique hotel named after Lincoln artist Ken Kindler.

The project is mainly privately funded. Construction will begin this spring and is set to be completed by Summer 2018.