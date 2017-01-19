Open house on two sanitary sewer rehab projects

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PRESS RELEASE:

The public is invited to an open house Thursday, January 19 on two sanitary sewer rehabilitation projects on Jefferson Avenue and S. 44th Street in central Lincoln.

The meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park. The meeting will begin with a 20-minute presentation on both projects followed by a 40-minute question and answer session.

Representatives of the City Public works and Utilities Department and REGA Engineering Group will be available to discuss the projects.

The Jefferson Avenue Project runs from Garfield and near Sewell streets.

The S. 44th Street project runs between Antelope Creek Road and High Street.

The projects will consist of replacing the pipes to either increase pipe size or efficiency and reconnection of some existing services.

The project will require some street closings and temporary parking bans, small yard excavations, and requests for short periods of low water use.

Affected property owners will be notified of these changes by mail. The projects are expected to begin this spring and be completed in the fall.