Excellence in Education: LHS Respect Campaign

A group of students at Lincoln High School are trying to make their school a more accepting and safe environment. They're doing it through an annual 'Respect' campaign.

As part of the campaign, the Lincoln High School Student Council highlights a different area of diversity each week in January. The weeks include: Multicultural, Feminists for Change, LGBTQ, and bullying.

The student council organizes school-wide videos and discussions around each theme. The group hopes to create an environment where students feel respected and accepted.



"It's really nice to see everybody really uniting in this campaign... Our goal is to embrace all the groups in our school and community," says Kylie Gropp, one of the campaign organizers.



This is the fourth year Lincoln High School has organized a Respect campaign.

On Friday, January 27, the Student Council will put on an event called 'Bands Against Bullying.' It's a concert with local bands, as a way to finish the campaign in a fun way. The concert is free and open to the public. It will take place at 7pm at Lincoln High.