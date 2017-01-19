Royals announce times for 2017 regular season schedule

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 19, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 2017 regular season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 3:10 p.m. in Minnesota, while the club’s home opener will be the following Monday (April 10) vs. the Oakland Athletics at 3:15 p.m.

The Royals will again utilize start times at 15 minutes past the hour, with a majority of weekday home games starting at 7:15 p.m.; while most afternoon contests will feature a 1:15 p.m. first pitch. The two exceptions are KC’s home opener (3:15 p.m.) and a Monday, May 29 contest vs. the Detroit Tigers, which is slated for a 6:15 p.m. start. Along with their home opener, Kansas City will host four other weekday afternoon contests: Thursday, May 4 vs. the Chicago White Sox; Wednesday, June 21 vs. Boston; Thursday, August 24 vs. Colorado and Wednesday, September 13 vs. the White Sox. All four will start at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday home games will predominantly feature 6:15 p.m. start times, with exceptions being on May 6 vs. Cleveland (3:15 p.m.); June 3 vs. Cleveland (1:15 p.m.), June 24 vs. Toronto (1:15 p.m.) and July 1 vs. Minnesota (1:15 p.m.). All Sunday home games are slated for 1:15 p.m., except for the regular season finale (October 1) vs. Arizona, which will begin at 2:15 p.m.

Standard start times for 2017 contests at Kauffman Stadium are:

Monday-Friday: 7:15 p.m.

Saturday: 6:15 p.m.

Sunday: 1:15 p.m.

The complete 2017 schedule is attached. All times are subject to change.