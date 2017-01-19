NEB RIFLE: Huskers Face No. 16 Navy, No. 2 West Virginia

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 16 Navy

Saturday, Jan. 21 • 7 a.m. (CT)

Morgantown, W. Va.

Live Stats: http://results.megalink.no/#/

Twitter Feed: @NebraskaRifle

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 2 West Virginia

Sunday, Jan. 22 • 7 a.m. (CT)

Morgantown, W. Va.

Live Stats: http://results.megalink.no/#/

Twitter Feed: @NebraskaRifle

Huskers Face No. 16 Navy, No. 2 West Virginia

The No. 8 Nebraska rifle team, coming off two consecutive record-breaking matches, continues its series of away matches this weekend in Morgantown, W. Va. The Huskers will face No. 16 Navy on Jan. 21 and second-ranked West Virginia on Jan. 22. Both matches are set to begin at 7 a.m.

Last Time Out

The Huskers produced the two highest air rifle scores in school history last weekend. First, NU fired 2,668 against NC State on Jan. 15 and followed with a 2,366 outing against Army West Point on Jan. 16. Dacotah Faught and Rachel Martin led the air rifle efforts both days. Faught fired 595 and 593, while Rachel Martin notched 594 both days. Nebraska defeated both teams to move to 7-1 on the season.

Huskers Ranked No. 8

The Huskers remain eighth in this week’s CRCA Top 20 Poll. The top spot still belongs to TCU, while West Virginia holds the second spot. Murray State is in third, followed by Air Force, with Kentucky rounding out the top five.

Series History

The Huskers are 14-3 overall against Navy, dating back to 1999. NU has defeated Navy the last eight times the teams have met. Against West Virginia, Nebraska is 7-29 overall. The last time the Cornhuskers defeated the Mountaineers was in 2008 at the NCAA Championships. The Huskers look to change that trend this weekend.

Scouting Navy

Navy opens the second half of its season this weekend against West Virginia on Jan. 20 and Nebraska on Jan. 21. The Midshipmen last competed on Nov. 5, 2016, at the President’s Trophy Match in Colorado Springs, Colo. Navy placed third at the event, behind Air Force and Army West Point. The Midshipmen are currently 5-5 on the season.

A young team, Navy has only three upperclassmen on the 10-person roster, including seniors Daniel Jonas and Brandon Pippin.

Scouting West Virginia

West Virginia is undefeated this season. The team’s latest victory came on Jan. 10 when the Mountaineers topped Alaska-Fairbanks 4,717-4,688. Another young team, West Virginia only has one upperclassmen on the team, in senior Jean-Pierre Lucas. The Mountaineers have a plethora of talent in the rest of their roster, including 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Ginny Thrasher. As the 2016 National Champions, West Virginia is looking to bring home its fifth consecutive national title in 2017, and its 19th overall.

Follow the Huskers

Fans can view live stats on both days by clicking on the following link http://results.megalink.no/#/.