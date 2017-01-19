NEB WGYM: Huskers Hit the Road for Rutgers Quadrangular Saturday

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-1 Big Ten) with Brown Bears (0-2, 0-1 ECAC), West Chester Golden Rams (3-0, 1-0 ECAC)

Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. (CT) – Piscataway, N.J. (Livingston Gym)

Live Scores: Scarletknights.com - http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=159491

Huskers Hit the Road for Rutgers Quadrangular Saturday

The 10th-ranked Nebraska women’s gymnastics team (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hits the road for the first time this season to take on Rutgers, Brown and West Chester in a quadrangular meet this Saturday at Livingston Gym in Piscataway, N.J., at 6 p.m. (CT).

The Cornhuskers won their season-opener over No. 18 Penn State by a score of 195.700-192.900 last Sunday at the Devaney Center. Sienna Crouse and Jennie Laeng shared the all-around title with scores of 39.350 and the bars title with a pair of 9.925s. Crouse also won the floor title with a 9.85.

Taylor Houchin won the vault title last week in her first-career collegiate meet with a 9.90, and also posted strong 9.825s on bars and floor. For her efforts, Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Rutgers is 3-3 on the season and 0-1 in Big Ten action after they finished third in a quad meet last week with Illinois, Eastern Michigan and UIC. Brown comes into the meet with an 0-2 record, while West Chester is 3-0 on the season.

The Huskers are 6-0 all-time against Rutgers, including 1-0 in Piscataway. NU won its only other meeting with Brown in 2000, while the Huskers and West Chester have never met.

The Huskers will begin the meet on bars, before rotating to beam, floor and vault. Live scores for the meet will be available at Scarletknights.com.

Scouting Rutgers

Rutgers comes into the meet with a record of 3-3 after finishing third in a quadrangular meet with Illinois, Eastern Michigan and UIC with a score of 191.125 in Champaign, Ill., last Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have an average of 192.000 through two meets this season, and rank tied for 54th in the nation. Junior Libby Groden leads the Scarlet Knights with an average of 38.775 in the all-around. Groden and freshman Chloe DeVries were both named to the Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch list in the preseason. Rutgers received votes in the 2016-17 Road to Nationals Preseason Coaches’ Poll, and was picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten by the conference’s coaches. Rutgers returns eight letterwinners from last season and welcomes six newcomers to the team in 2017. Rutgers is coached by Louis Levine, who is in his sixth season at the helm of the program.

Scouting Brown

Brown enters the meet with an 0-2 record after finishing third in a triangular meet with Bridgeport and New Hampshire last Saturday in Providence, R.I., with a score of 192.475. The Bears rank 51st in the nation through the first two weeks of the season. Senior Caroline Morant earned Eastern College Athletic Conference Gymnast-of-the-Week honors on Jan. 17 after she won the all-around (39.075) and beam (9.85) titles against Bridgeport and New Hampshire. Morant is tied for 34th in the nation in the all-around. Brown received votes in the 2016-17 Road to Nationals Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Brown is coached by Sara Carver-Milne, who is in her 15th season.

Scouting West Chester

West Chester is 3-0 following a victory over Ursinus and a first-place finish in a triangular meet with Southern Connecticut State and SUNY Cortland last weekend. The Golden Rams are ranked 57th in the nation with an average of 190.850 on the season. WCU is led by two-time NCAA Regional qualifier Majesta Valentine. The senior competed at the Morgantown Regional in 2015 and the Ann Arbor Regional in 2016 where she finished 10th in the all-around. She is the only West Chester gymnast to qualify for an NCAA regional in school history. Valentine ranks 42nd in the nation with an all-around average of 38.987 in 2017, claiming ECAC Division II Gymnast-of-the-Week honors on Jan. 17. WCU is coached by Barbara Cordova, who is in her ninth season.

Last Year Against the Scarlet Knights

Nebraska took down Rutgers by a score of 195.825-193.075 on Jan. 23, 2016 at the Devaney Center. Three Huskers picked up individual titles, highlighted by senior Hollie Blanske winning the all-around crown with a score of 39.500. Blanske also won floor exercise with a score of 9.95. Grace Williams won the bars title with a 9.875 and the beam title with a 9.90. Megan Schweihofer won the vault title with a 9.90. NU also defeated Rutgers 196.900-194.775 at the 2016 Big Ten Championships, held March 19 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Series History

The Huskers lead the all-time series with Rutgers 6-0, including winning both meetings last season and all four meetings since Rutgers joined the Big Ten for the 2015 season. On Jan. 24, 2015, Ashley Lambert posted a perfect 10.0 on vault in a quad meet at Rutgers, her second in as many weeks, as she became the first Nebraska gymnast to score a perfect 10 on the same event in back-to-back weeks. Lambert’s 10.0 powered NU to a vault score of 49.600 and a 196.250-195.375 victory. Nebraska and Rutgers also met in the 2006 and 2008 seasons. NU won the only prior meeting with Brown, a 194.250-184.725 win at the Bermuda Challenge on Jan. 21, 2000. Nebraska and West Chester have never competed against each other.

Houchin Wins Big Ten Honor

Taylor Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after she won the vault title with a 9.90 and posted scores of 9.825 on bars (6th) and floor (T-2nd) against Penn State in her first collegiate meet on Sunday. The honor is the first of Houchin’s career and the first Big Ten honor for NU since Jennie Laeng was named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week on Feb. 1, 2016. Houchin is tied for ninth in the nation on vault.

Nebraska Up to No. 10 in Rankings

Following its season-opening 195.700 against Penn State, Nebraska moves into the Jan. 16 Road to Nationals rankings at No. 10. Nebraska was not ranked in the Jan. 9 poll, as the rankings are based on season averages.

Bars Squad Ranked No. 2

Nebraska’s score of 49.425 on uneven bars against Penn State puts the Huskers at No. 2 in the uneven bars rankings for the week of Jan. 16. Only three teams have recorded higher bars scores through the first two weeks of the season (Oklahoma - 49.575 vs. Alabama; Oklahoma - 49.475 vs. UCLA; Florida - 49.475 vs. Kentucky). Jennie Laeng and Sienna Crouse led the way for the Big Red on bars with scores of 9.925 to put them in a tie for third in the country, while Ashley Lambert and Megan Schweihofer posted scores of 9.875 and are tied for 18th.

Crouse, Laeng Share All-Around Title

Sienna Crouse and Jennie Laeng shared the all-around title against Penn State with a score of 39.350. The score tied Laeng’s career high, which was set in last season’s opener at Arizona State, while Crouse performed in each event for the first time in her career. Crouse and Laeng also shared the bars title with scores of 9.925 (a career high for Crouse), while Crouse also won floor exercise with a score of 9.85.

Win Number 900 Within Reach

With a finish of third or above at the Rutgers quadrangular meet, Nebraska will clinch its 900th win in program history. Entering the meet, Nebraska has an all-time record of 899-472-7 (.652) since the program began in 1976.

NCAA Regional Tickets Now Available

Up Next

Nebraska will continue its three-meet road swing next Saturday in a Big Ten matchup at No. 12 Michigan. The dual meet with the Wolverines is set to begin at 3 p.m. (CT) at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.