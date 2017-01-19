Former nonprofit director arrested for embezzlement

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

A former executive director of the Human Services Federation in Lincoln was lodged in jail after embezzling more than $11,000 dollars.

In November 2016, representatives of Human Services Federation contacted the Lincoln Police Department after they discovered former Executive Director Rick Carter used operating funds for personal use.

A review revealed that checks were deposited into Carter’s personal account and signatures had been forged on agency checks.

In total, $11,250.00 was deposited into Carter’s personal accounts. These funds were not used for operating the Human Services Federation.

On January 18, 2017, 45-year-old Rick Carter was lodged in jail and cited for felony theft by deception.