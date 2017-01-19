SPECIAL REPORT: President-Elect Trump lands in Washington - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

SPECIAL REPORT: President-Elect Trump lands in Washington

President - Elect Trump has landed in Washington D.C. to prepare for his inauguration Friday.  

He is speaking at a Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.

Channel 8 is airing the event live along with ABC News Live streaming on their website, www.abcnews.go.com.

