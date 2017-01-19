City leaders compromise on key issues

Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney.More >>
The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
The project will begin on Monday.
More than a week ago a fire ravaged through a south Lincoln home, no lives were lost, but the family is still looking to rebuild. An electrical fire on April 13th caused major damage to a home north of 48th and Hwy 2, but thanks to the quick action of the family's 10-year-old daughter everyone made it out alive. "Smelled smoke, heard the smoke detector going off, and immediately jumped into action.
Lincoln, NE: Friday, the Lincoln Airport Authority has released information regarding some changes in air traffic patterns due to a runway closure.
Organizer say over $12,000 dollars was raised.
Lincoln Police have a man in custody after a bank robbery Saturday morning. Officers said it happened at the U.S. Bank near 56th and Hwy 2 before 9:30 a.m. They said the suspect walked into the bank demanding money while suggesting he had a weapon. LPD said no weapon was shown and there were two customers and three bank employees inside at the time. They said the man then took off with the money in a bag on a bike. No one was injured. Police arrested him about an hour late...
On April 21, 2017, Patrick W. Schroeder, age 39, was charged in Johnson County with First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Nebraska Department of Corrections into the death of Terry L. Berry, age 22.
Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.
