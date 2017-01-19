NE Chief Justice warns lawmakers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NE Chief Justice warns lawmakers

Lincoln, Neb. (AP) Nebraska's chief Supreme Court Justice is warning that proposed budget cuts to the Judicial branch could undermine the state's effort to relieve prison crowding.
 
Chief Justice Michael Heavican said in his annual address to lawmakers Thursday that the cuts will prevent the courts from replacing probation officers who keep tabs on former inmates immediately after they're released.
Heavican says the courts have already saved more than $4.5 million by delaying new hires. Postponing them another six months would save the state an additional $1 million.
Expanding probation services was a key part of Nebraska's recent effort to reduce the prison population and improve public safety. Heavican says the courts bought into the plan ``hook, line and sinker'' but is now left ``holding the bag.''

