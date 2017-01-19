Sewer upgrade projects on the way for central Lincoln

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

The public was invited to an open house Thursday, January 19 to learn more about two sanitary sewer rehabilitation projects on Jefferson Avenue and S. 44th Street in central Lincoln.

The meeting, held at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park, began with a presentation on both projects followed by a question and answer session with representatives of the City Public works and Utilities Department and REGA Engineering Group.

The Jefferson Avenue Project runs from Garfield and near Sewell streets.

The S. 44th Street project runs between Antelope Creek Road and High Street.

The projects will consist of replacing the pipes to either increase pipe size or efficiency and reconnection of some existing services.

The project will require some street closings and temporary parking bans, small yard excavations, and requests for short periods of low water use.

Affected property owners will be notified of these changes by mail.

The projects are expected to begin this spring and be completed in the fall.

More information is available by contacting Brian Kramer, Lincoln Wastewater System (402-441-7987, bakramer@lincoln.ne.gov), or Nate Burnett, REGA Engineering Group (402-484-7342, nate@regaeng.com) or online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: wastewater).