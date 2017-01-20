Donald Trump becomes 45th President

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

The long and turbulent 2016 election reaches its final milestone today when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump and his wife Melania have left the White House and are heading to the Capitol. The Trumps and Obamas will ride together in the presidential limo. Earlier today, the Trumps attended service at St. John's Episcopal Church. The president-elect is dressed in a suit and his signature red tie while Melania chose a custom-designed Ralph Lauren sky blue cashmere mock turtleneck dress with a matching cropped cashmere jacket and long suede gloves.

The day’s schedule of events follows the familiar pattern of inaugurations of the past: the Trumps stayed overnight at Blair House, located across the street from the White House, and attended a traditional service at St. John's Church.

The Trumps sat down for tea with the Obamas before proceeding to the Capitol. Melania was seen handing Michelle a box from jeweler Tiffany & Co. Also present at the White House: the Pences, the Bidens, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Trump will take the oath of office promptly at noon, which marks the official transfer of power.

The inaugural address comes toward the end of the outdoor ceremony, and shortly after that, Obama will leave and Trump will attend a luncheon before the rest of the scheduled events -- including the parade and various balls -- fill out the landmark day.

Be sure to tune into ABC for more:

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/inside-donald-trumps-inauguration-day/story?id=44906987