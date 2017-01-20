President Donald Trump has been sworn in - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

President Donald Trump has been sworn in

President Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States.

He was sworn in moments ago under oath.

He is addressing the public for the first time as President.

Watch ABC News for continuous live coverage of Inauguration Day.  

