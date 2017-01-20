NEB WRES: Nine Huskers in First Coaches’ Panel Rankings

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nine Huskers in First Coaches’ Panel Rankings

Nine Husker wrestlers earned spots in the first NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings, released on Friday.

Six of the Huskers, led by No. 3 TJ Dudley (184) and No. 3 Tyler Berger (157), are ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight class. Dudley, a two-time All-American, holds a 21-1 record this season, and his eight technical falls against Division I opponents ranks second in the nation. Berger, a 2016 NCAA qualifier, is 22-2 this season with his only losses coming to the No. 1- and 2-ranked wrestlers at 157 pounds.

Senior All-American Eric Montoya (133) rounds out the Huskers in the top five. Montoya, who finished fifth at last year’s NCAA Championships, is 18-1 this season and holds the No. 5 spot in the first Coaches’ Panel Rankings.

No. 6 Tim Lambert (125), No. 7 Aaron Studebaker (197) and No. 9 Colton McCrystal (141) are also in the top 10. Lambert, a three-time NCAA qualifier, is 22-3 during the 2016-17 campaign. Studebaker, a two-time NCAA qualifier, is 21-3 this season. McCrystal, who leads the team in major decisions (7) this season, is 22-6.

No. 14 Collin Jensen (HWT), No. 21 Micah Barnes (174) and No. 27 Dustin Williams (165) round out the Huskers in the first set of rankings. Jensen, a three-time NCAA qualifier, is 21-6 this season. Barnes, a 2016 NCAA qualifier, is 15-10 this season. Williams, a sophomore from Gardner, Kan., holds a 12-8 mark this season.

Wrestlers in each weight class will be measured by winning percentage, rating percentage index (RPI) and coaches’ rankings to earn spots in their qualifying tournaments for the 2017 NCAA Championships. The coaches’ rankings are compiled by a vote of coaches representing each qualifying tournament. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. In order to be eligible for the rankings, wrestlers must have participated in at least five matches against Division I opponents in the weight class and have wrestled within the last 30 days.

The 2017 NCAA Championships are set for March 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.