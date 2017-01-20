Nebraska MBB: Huskers to Face Scarlet Knights

Posted By: Sports
GAME 19: AT RUTGERS
Date: Saturday, Jan. 21
Time: 11 a.m. (CT)
Arena: Rutgers Athletic Center
Location: Piscataway, N.J.
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
2016-17 Record: 9-9, 3-3 Big Ten
Head coach: Tim Miles
Record at Nebraska: 72-76 (5th year)
Career Record: 355-296 (22nd year)
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
2016-17 Record: 11-8, 0-6 Big Ten
Head coach: Steve Pikiell
Record at Rutgers: 11-8 (1st year)
Career Record: 203-163 (12th year)
BROADCAST INFO
Television: ESPNU
Online: ESPN app and WatchESPN
Play-by-play: Clay Matvick
Expert Analysis: Sean Harrington
Radio: IMG Husker Sports Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Expert Analysis: Matt Davison
Also available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.
HUSKERS LOOK FOR THIRD BIG ROAD WIN
The Nebraska men's basketball team looks to bounce back after a tough loss on Saturday, as the Huskers travel to Rutgers for an 11 a.m. (CT) tip. The game between the Huskers and Scarlet Knights will be carried nationally on ESPNU with Clay Matvick and Sean Harrington on the call. The game will also be available online on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices and on Apple TV.
Fans can listen to Saturday's game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and on TuneIn Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.
The Huskers (9-9, 3-3 Big Ten) look to break a three-game losing streak after a heartbreaking 67-66 setback to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Huskers took a one-point lead on Tai Webster's basket with 34.7 seconds remaining, but Marc Loving's basket with 0.6 seconds left allowed the Buckeyes to escape Lincoln with the one-point win.
The Huskers have been much more efficient since going to a three-guard lineup in late December. NU has averaged 77.9 points per game over the last seven contests and the emergence of Evan Taylor in recent weeks has played a major role. The junior college transfer is averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game in Big Ten play and tied season bests in points (11) and rebounds (eight) against Ohio State. The play of Taylor has helped the Husker backcourt, allowing Tai Webster and Glynn Watson Jr. to form a formidable backcourt duo. Webster is third in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game while chipping in 5.0 rebound and 4.0 assists per game. Watson is eighth in the conference in scoring at 14.8 points per game while pacing the Big Ten with 2.0 steals per contest.
Rutgers (11-8, 0-6 Big Ten) has had nearly a week off since a 76-57 loss at Indiana on Sunday. Under first-year coach Steve Pikiell, Rutgers has been solid defensively, holding opponents to under 40 percent shooting and out-rebounding opponents by nearly eight rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Corey Sanders had 17 in the loss to Indiana and averages 11.7 points per game, as he is one of four Scarlet Knights who average double figures.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
.714 - The Huskers are 5-2 in games decided by five points or less this season. The only losses came at Clemson, when the Huskers had two shots to win or tie in the final minute, and against Ohio State on Wednesday.
1.5 - Freshman Isaiah Roby is averaging 1.5 blocks per game in conference play, a total which is sixth in the Big Ten. He is one of only two freshman (also Michigan State's Nick Ward) averaging 1.5 blocks per game.
7- Nebraska had seven turnovers against Ohio State, the Huskers' second-lowest total this season (UCLA, 6).
2.0- Steals per game for Glynn Watson Jr., a total which leads the Big Ten. The last Husker with at least 2.0 steals per game was Cookie Belcher, who averaged 2.7 steals per game in 2000-01.
18.3 - Tai Webster's scoring average, which is on pace to be the highest by a Husker since Aleks Maric averaged 18.5 points per game in 2006-07.
19 - Consecutive games in double figures for Tai Webster, dating back to last year's Big Ten Tournament. Prior to this season, his longest streak was four games.
SCOUTING RUTGERS
Rutgers has made significant strides under first-year coach Steve Pikiell. A former player at UConn, Pikiell spent the previous 11 seasons at Stony Brook, leading the program to six postseason appearances in seven years, including an NCAA bid in 2016. Rutgers, which won just seven games last year, enters Saturday's game with an 11-8 mark.
The Scarlet Knights have been very good on defense, holding opponents to 39 percent shooting and 65.3 points per game. Rutgers also out-rebounds opponents by nearly eight per game, including an average of 15 offensive boards per contest. Sophomore Corey Sanders is the catalyst, as he leads the team in both scoring (11.7 ppg) and assists (3.5 apg). He is one of four players who average double figures. Junior Deshawn Freeman is at 11.5 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the conference in rebounding. Nigel Johnson, who began his career at Kansas State, and Mike Williams are also in double figures, averaging 11.3 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday’s matchup will be the eighth all-time meeting with the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska has won all five meetings since Rutgers joined the Big Ten prior to the 2014-15 season. Last year, NU won all three meetings, including an 89-72 win in the Big Ten Tournament. Prior to the Scarlet Knights joining the Big Ten, the two teams split a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007, including a 63-51 win at the Devaney Center on Dec. 9, 2006. The only other meeting was a 19-point Rutgers win at the 1999 Hoop and Quill Classic in St. Charles, Mo.
LAST SEASON
Jan. 9: Behind 28 points and nine rebounds from Andrew White III, Nebraska broke into the win column for the first time in Big Ten play with a 90-56 win over Rutgers on Jan. 9. White hit 11-of-14 shots from the field, including 5-of-7 from the 3-point line, as Nebraska never trailed in posting its largest road win margin since 1920. White was one of four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska’s 90 points were its highest total in a conference road game since 1999 and in any conference game since 2006. Glynn Watson Jr. added 10 of his 12 points in the first half, while Shavon Shields and Ed Morrow Jr. added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Feb. 6: Shavon Shields scored seven of his 17 points in an 18-1 spurt, as Nebraska posted a 87-63 win. The Huskers clamped down on the defensive end, holding Rutgers without a field goal for the final 7:35 of the half, as Nebraska turned a 33-27 deficit into an 11-point lead just before the half. Consecutive 3-pointers by Shields and Michael Jacobson started the run before Shields’ layup with 4:25 left in the half gave the hosts the lead for good. While Shields helped with the run, it was NU’s balance which keyed the win. Four Huskers finished in double figures, including 21 points from Andrew White III, while Jacobson (13 points, five boards) and Ed Morrow Jr. (10 points, seven rebounds) combined for 23 points and 12 boards. Nebraska shot 51 percent from the floor and had 22 assists, the most by NU in five seasons.
March 9: Shavon Shields scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Nebraska to an 89-72 victory in first round action of the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tai Webster had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting while Andrew White III (16) and Michael Jacobson (14) gave NU four double-figure scorers. Rutgers (7-25) trailed 37-33 at halftime but tied the game at 43 on Corey Sanders’ 3-pointer with 16:51 to play. That’s when Nebraska caught fire. The Cornhuskers went on a 17-2 run over the next seven minutes to break the game open at 60-45.
LAST TIME OUT
Tai Webster scored 18 points, including a basket with 34 seconds left to give Nebraska a one point lead, but Ohio State scored with less than one second to play as the Huskers fell 67-66 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Evan Taylor and Michael Jacobson chipped in 11 points a piece for Nebraska (9-9, 3-3 Big Ten), while Glynn Watson Jr. added 10.
Ohio State (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten) took its first lead of the second half with just over eight minutes to play at 53-52 on a dunk by Trevor Thompson. The teams traded baskets before a Webster 3-pointer with 3:18 to play brought Nebraska within one at 63-62. With Ohio State clinging to a 65-64 lead, Webster drove from the right side and finished with a left-handed shot off the glass to give Nebraska a 66-65 lead with 34 seconds to play. Ohio State missed a three-pointer with two seconds left, but got the ball back as the loose ball went out of bounds off the Huskers. The Buckeyes found Marc Loving under the basket on the inbound play, and Loving made a layup with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Buckeyes the final margin.
Nebraska used a 15-4 run midway through the first half to take a 19-13 lead, capped off by a Jack McVeigh dunk. The Huskers continued building their lead to as much as 12 at 35-23 after a Webster basket with 4:13 left in the half. OSU clawed back with a 9-2 run of its own, before a McVeigh three gave the Huskers a 40-32 lead at the break.
Loving led the Buckeyes with 15 points and 11 boards. Jae'Sean Tate and JaQuan Lyle added 13 points each for OSU. The Buckeyes outrebounded the Huskers by a 45-37 edge, and held the Huskers to just 29 percent from the floor in the second half.
WORTH NOTING
YOUTH MOVEMENT
With seven freshmen and sophomores in the Huskers' nine-man rotation, it is not surprising that most of the scoring and minutes have come from the underclassmen. Through the first 18 games, 66 percent of NU's minutes and 65 percent of NU's points have come from the freshmen and sophomore classes.
TAI'S TIME TO SHINE
Last season, Tai Webster was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, and the 6-foot-4 guard has emerged as one of the top players in the conference as a senior. Webster comes into the weekend averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
As a junior, Webster put together one of the largest one-season scoring jumps by a Husker in recent years during the 2015-16 season. He improved his scoring average from 3.9 ppg to 10.1 ppg from his sophomore to junior campaigns, marking the largest one-season jump by a Husker in nine seasons. Webster reached double figures 16 times in 2015-16 after accomplishing the feat just seven times in his first two seasons and closed the year by averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game at the Big Ten Tournament.
WATSON IS POINT OF IT ALL
Glynn Watson Jr. has continued his emergence as one of the best young guards in the Big Ten. The 6-foot sophomore enters the Rutgers game averaging 15.1 points, 2.8 assists and a Big Ten-best 2.0 steals per game. Watson comes from a basketball family, as his older brother Demetri McCamey was a first-team All-Big Ten performer at Illinois, but has quickly made his own name at Nebraska.
As a freshman, Watson played in all 34 games and made 16 starts for the Huskers. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was in double figures 15 times.
THIEVERY IS ELEMENTARY FOR WATSON
Watson has been a defensive terror for the Huskers, pacing the Big Ten with 2.0 steals per game entering Saturday's game at Rutgers.
TAKING ON A CHALLENGING SCHEDULE
Nebraska has faced a daunting 2016-17 non-conference schedule. The Huskers are 9-9 on the season and have played the toughest schedule in the country according to the NCAA's RPI as of Jan. 19.
HUSKERS LOOK FOR OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY
While replacing their top two scorers who combined for nearly 33 points per game last year, there has been some growing pains at times for the youthful Husker attack, which has only one senior and one junior among its top nine players. The Huskers are currently averaging 71.9 points per game and has been on a roll as of late.
