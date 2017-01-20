Nebraska MBB: Huskers to Face Scarlet Knights

Posted By: Sports

GAME 19: AT RUTGERS

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Time: 11 a.m. (CT)

Arena: Rutgers Athletic Center

Location: Piscataway, N.J.

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

2016-17 Record: 9-9, 3-3 Big Ten

Head coach: Tim Miles

Record at Nebraska: 72-76 (5th year)

Career Record: 355-296 (22nd year)

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS

2016-17 Record: 11-8, 0-6 Big Ten

Head coach: Steve Pikiell

Record at Rutgers: 11-8 (1st year)

Career Record: 203-163 (12th year)

BROADCAST INFO

Television: ESPNU

Online: ESPN app and WatchESPN

Play-by-play: Clay Matvick

Expert Analysis: Sean Harrington

Radio: IMG Husker Sports Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Expert Analysis: Matt Davison

Also available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.

HUSKERS LOOK FOR THIRD BIG ROAD WIN

The Nebraska men's basketball team looks to bounce back after a tough loss on Saturday, as the Huskers travel to Rutgers for an 11 a.m. (CT) tip. The game between the Huskers and Scarlet Knights will be carried nationally on ESPNU with Clay Matvick and Sean Harrington on the call. The game will also be available online on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices and on Apple TV.



Fans can listen to Saturday's game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and on TuneIn Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.

The Huskers (9-9, 3-3 Big Ten) look to break a three-game losing streak after a heartbreaking 67-66 setback to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Huskers took a one-point lead on Tai Webster's basket with 34.7 seconds remaining, but Marc Loving's basket with 0.6 seconds left allowed the Buckeyes to escape Lincoln with the one-point win.

The Huskers have been much more efficient since going to a three-guard lineup in late December. NU has averaged 77.9 points per game over the last seven contests and the emergence of Evan Taylor in recent weeks has played a major role. The junior college transfer is averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game in Big Ten play and tied season bests in points (11) and rebounds (eight) against Ohio State. The play of Taylor has helped the Husker backcourt, allowing Tai Webster and Glynn Watson Jr. to form a formidable backcourt duo. Webster is third in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game while chipping in 5.0 rebound and 4.0 assists per game. Watson is eighth in the conference in scoring at 14.8 points per game while pacing the Big Ten with 2.0 steals per contest.

Rutgers (11-8, 0-6 Big Ten) has had nearly a week off since a 76-57 loss at Indiana on Sunday. Under first-year coach Steve Pikiell, Rutgers has been solid defensively, holding opponents to under 40 percent shooting and out-rebounding opponents by nearly eight rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Corey Sanders had 17 in the loss to Indiana and averages 11.7 points per game, as he is one of four Scarlet Knights who average double figures.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

.714 - The Huskers are 5-2 in games decided by five points or less this season. The only losses came at Clemson, when the Huskers had two shots to win or tie in the final minute, and against Ohio State on Wednesday.

1.5 - Freshman Isaiah Roby is averaging 1.5 blocks per game in conference play, a total which is sixth in the Big Ten. He is one of only two freshman (also Michigan State's Nick Ward) averaging 1.5 blocks per game.

7- Nebraska had seven turnovers against Ohio State, the Huskers' second-lowest total this season (UCLA, 6).

2.0- Steals per game for Glynn Watson Jr., a total which leads the Big Ten. The last Husker with at least 2.0 steals per game was Cookie Belcher, who averaged 2.7 steals per game in 2000-01.

18.3 - Tai Webster's scoring average, which is on pace to be the highest by a Husker since Aleks Maric averaged 18.5 points per game in 2006-07.

19 - Consecutive games in double figures for Tai Webster, dating back to last year's Big Ten Tournament. Prior to this season, his longest streak was four games.

SCOUTING RUTGERS

Rutgers has made significant strides under first-year coach Steve Pikiell. A former player at UConn, Pikiell spent the previous 11 seasons at Stony Brook, leading the program to six postseason appearances in seven years, including an NCAA bid in 2016. Rutgers, which won just seven games last year, enters Saturday's game with an 11-8 mark.

The Scarlet Knights have been very good on defense, holding opponents to 39 percent shooting and 65.3 points per game. Rutgers also out-rebounds opponents by nearly eight per game, including an average of 15 offensive boards per contest. Sophomore Corey Sanders is the catalyst, as he leads the team in both scoring (11.7 ppg) and assists (3.5 apg). He is one of four players who average double figures. Junior Deshawn Freeman is at 11.5 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the conference in rebounding. Nigel Johnson, who began his career at Kansas State, and Mike Williams are also in double figures, averaging 11.3 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday’s matchup will be the eighth all-time meeting with the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska has won all five meetings since Rutgers joined the Big Ten prior to the 2014-15 season. Last year, NU won all three meetings, including an 89-72 win in the Big Ten Tournament. Prior to the Scarlet Knights joining the Big Ten, the two teams split a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007, including a 63-51 win at the Devaney Center on Dec. 9, 2006. The only other meeting was a 19-point Rutgers win at the 1999 Hoop and Quill Classic in St. Charles, Mo.

LAST SEASON

Jan. 9: Behind 28 points and nine rebounds from Andrew White III, Nebraska broke into the win column for the first time in Big Ten play with a 90-56 win over Rutgers on Jan. 9. White hit 11-of-14 shots from the field, including 5-of-7 from the 3-point line, as Nebraska never trailed in posting its largest road win margin since 1920. White was one of four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska’s 90 points were its highest total in a conference road game since 1999 and in any conference game since 2006. Glynn Watson Jr. added 10 of his 12 points in the first half, while Shavon Shields and Ed Morrow Jr. added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Feb. 6: Shavon Shields scored seven of his 17 points in an 18-1 spurt, as Nebraska posted a 87-63 win. The Huskers clamped down on the defensive end, holding Rutgers without a field goal for the final 7:35 of the half, as Nebraska turned a 33-27 deficit into an 11-point lead just before the half. Consecutive 3-pointers by Shields and Michael Jacobson started the run before Shields’ layup with 4:25 left in the half gave the hosts the lead for good. While Shields helped with the run, it was NU’s balance which keyed the win. Four Huskers finished in double figures, including 21 points from Andrew White III, while Jacobson (13 points, five boards) and Ed Morrow Jr. (10 points, seven rebounds) combined for 23 points and 12 boards. Nebraska shot 51 percent from the floor and had 22 assists, the most by NU in five seasons.

March 9: Shavon Shields scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Nebraska to an 89-72 victory in first round action of the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tai Webster had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting while Andrew White III (16) and Michael Jacobson (14) gave NU four double-figure scorers. Rutgers (7-25) trailed 37-33 at halftime but tied the game at 43 on Corey Sanders’ 3-pointer with 16:51 to play. That’s when Nebraska caught fire. The Cornhuskers went on a 17-2 run over the next seven minutes to break the game open at 60-45.

LAST TIME OUT

Tai Webster scored 18 points, including a basket with 34 seconds left to give Nebraska a one point lead, but Ohio State scored with less than one second to play as the Huskers fell 67-66 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Evan Taylor and Michael Jacobson chipped in 11 points a piece for Nebraska (9-9, 3-3 Big Ten), while Glynn Watson Jr. added 10.

Ohio State (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten) took its first lead of the second half with just over eight minutes to play at 53-52 on a dunk by Trevor Thompson. The teams traded baskets before a Webster 3-pointer with 3:18 to play brought Nebraska within one at 63-62. With Ohio State clinging to a 65-64 lead, Webster drove from the right side and finished with a left-handed shot off the glass to give Nebraska a 66-65 lead with 34 seconds to play. Ohio State missed a three-pointer with two seconds left, but got the ball back as the loose ball went out of bounds off the Huskers. The Buckeyes found Marc Loving under the basket on the inbound play, and Loving made a layup with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Buckeyes the final margin.

Nebraska used a 15-4 run midway through the first half to take a 19-13 lead, capped off by a Jack McVeigh dunk. The Huskers continued building their lead to as much as 12 at 35-23 after a Webster basket with 4:13 left in the half. OSU clawed back with a 9-2 run of its own, before a McVeigh three gave the Huskers a 40-32 lead at the break.

Loving led the Buckeyes with 15 points and 11 boards. Jae'Sean Tate and JaQuan Lyle added 13 points each for OSU. The Buckeyes outrebounded the Huskers by a 45-37 edge, and held the Huskers to just 29 percent from the floor in the second half.

WORTH NOTING

All six of NU's Big Ten games have been decided by eight points or less, including four decided by four points or less.

Nebraska will look for its third conference road win of the season Saturday afternoon at Rutgers. If NU can get the win, it will mark the third time in four years (also 2014 and 2016) that NU has won three Big Ten road games. From 2000 to 2011, NU accomplished the feat just three times (2005, 2006, 2009).

Tai Webster comes into Saturday's game with 917 career points to rank 34th on NU's career scoring chart. He is in range to pass Jamar Johnson (927) and Terrance Badgett (935) against Rutgers.

Webster has reached double figures in 19 straight games dating back to last year. Over the last two decades, the only Huskers with longer double-figure streaks are Tyronn Lue (36, 1996-97 and 1997-98) Terran Petteway (30, 2013-14 and 2014-15) and Venson Hamilton (24, 1998-99).

The Huskers are one of just two power conference teams (also Georgia) and just nine Division I programs with two players averaging at least 19 points per game in conference play.

Nebraska is the only Big Ten team with two scorers among the top-10 league scorers in senior Tai Webster (18.3 ppg, 2nd) and Glynn Watson Jr. (14.8 ppg, 8th).

The Huskers will likely be without Ed Morrow Jr. for the third straight game because of a foot injury. Morrow is third on the team in scoring (10.1) while leading the Huskers in rebounding (7.9 rpg) and blocked shots (1.5 bpg).

This year was already the first time 1975-76 season that the Huskers have won three straight to open conference play and just the seventh time since the end of World War II that NU has gotten off to a 3-0 start or better in the league.

The Jan. 1 comeback over Maryland marked the fifth time that Nebraska has overcome a double-digit deficit under Tim Miles, but the first one on the road. The 13-point deficit NU overcame was its largest away from home since overcoming a 13-point deficit at Texas Tech in a 61-59 win on Feb. 6, 2007. That is the only other time in the last 15 years NU has overcome a double-digit deficit on the road.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

With seven freshmen and sophomores in the Huskers' nine-man rotation, it is not surprising that most of the scoring and minutes have come from the underclassmen. Through the first 18 games, 66 percent of NU's minutes and 65 percent of NU's points have come from the freshmen and sophomore classes.

TAI'S TIME TO SHINE

Last season, Tai Webster was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, and the 6-foot-4 guard has emerged as one of the top players in the conference as a senior. Webster comes into the weekend averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

He is one of five players in Division I averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Among power conferences, he joins Markelle Fultz (Washington) as the only players currently at those plateaus.

Webster earned his first-ever Big Ten Player of the Week award on Jan. 2, as he averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.0 rebounds per game in helping NU to wins over No. 16 Indiana and Maryland. He keyed NU's comeback at Maryland with 18 points, including the Huskers' final seven points, in a 67-65 win.

Webster is making a strong bid to join an elite club of Big Ten players. Since 1993-94, only eight Big Ten players have finished the season averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, a list which includes D'Angelo Russell and Michael Finley, Evan Turner and Damon Bailey among others.

He has been exceptional against the Huskers best foes, as he is averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in NU's four games against ranked opponents this season.

He leads the Huskers with eight 20-point games, highlighted by career bests in both points (28) and rebounds (nine) at Michigan on Jan. 14. Prior to this season, he had just two 20-point games in three seasons.

He is the only Husker to score double figures in each of NU's 18 contests in 2016-17 and has been in double figures in 19 straight games dating back to last season.

Webster's 18.3 points per game is on pace to be the highest by a Husker senior since Eric Piatkowski averaged 21.5 points per game in 1994.

He turned in a strong performance at the Wooden Legacy, averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games. Webster had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists vs. No. 14 UCLA and had 23 points and eight rebounds against Virginia Tech.

As a junior, Webster put together one of the largest one-season scoring jumps by a Husker in recent years during the 2015-16 season. He improved his scoring average from 3.9 ppg to 10.1 ppg from his sophomore to junior campaigns, marking the largest one-season jump by a Husker in nine seasons. Webster reached double figures 16 times in 2015-16 after accomplishing the feat just seven times in his first two seasons and closed the year by averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game at the Big Ten Tournament.

WATSON IS POINT OF IT ALL

Glynn Watson Jr. has continued his emergence as one of the best young guards in the Big Ten. The 6-foot sophomore enters the Rutgers game averaging 15.1 points, 2.8 assists and a Big Ten-best 2.0 steals per game. Watson comes from a basketball family, as his older brother Demetri McCamey was a first-team All-Big Ten performer at Illinois, but has quickly made his own name at Nebraska.

Watson is second on the team in scoring and assists and ranks among the conference leaders in scoring (eighth) and steals (first).

In Big Ten action, Watson is third in the Big Ten in scoring (19.2 ppg) and is among the Big Ten leaders in steals (2.2, 2nd), 3-pointers per game (3.2, 1st) and 3-point percentage (.528, 6th).

Reached double figures 12 times, including seven 20-point efforts, as he had 22 points at Michigan, including 20 points in the second half.

Watson carried the Huskers with a career-high 34-point effort against Iowa on Jan. 5. In that game, Watson went 11-of-18 from the field, including a blistering 7-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. His seven 3-pointers was one off NU's single-game record, while his .875 percentage was the fourth-highest total in school history.

Keyed NU's win over No. 16 Indiana with 26 points, five steals and four assists, as he had 19 second-half points.

Paced NU with 20 points, matched his career high with six rebounds and added four steals and four assists at Clemson.

Scored a then-career high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting against No. 14 UCLA, scoring 21 of his 27 points in the second half as Nebraska rallied back and cut a 15-point deficit to two.

Keyed NU's win over Dayton with 20 points, a career-high five steals and three assists while hitting a pair of game-winning free throws with 8.8 seconds left when the Huskers trailed 78-77.

He opened the season with a then-career-high 23 points along with six assists and five rebounds in NU's win over Sacramento State on Nov. 13.

As a freshman, Watson played in all 34 games and made 16 starts for the Huskers. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was in double figures 15 times.

Watson was one of five Husker freshmen to finish his initial campaign on NU's top-10 list for both freshmen points and assists, joining Eric Piatkowski (1991), Tyronn Lue (1996), Cookie Belcher (1997) and Jake Muhleisen (2002).

Finished fourth among Big Ten freshmen in both assists and steals per game in 2015-16.

His 2.44-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in 2015-16 was the best by a Husker guard in nearly a decade and the fourth-best over the last 30 years.

THIEVERY IS ELEMENTARY FOR WATSON

Watson has been a defensive terror for the Huskers, pacing the Big Ten with 2.0 steals per game entering Saturday's game at Rutgers.

He leads the Big Ten in steals at 2.1 per game and is the only Big Ten player averaging 2.0 steals per game.

Has seven games with at least three steals, including three games where he had a career-high five steals (Dayton, Virginia Tech, Indiana).

If Watson can keep up this pace, he can become only the sixth Husker to average at least two steals per game, joining Cookie Belcher, Erick Strickland, Eric Johnson, Venson Hamilton and Brian Carr.

TAKING ON A CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

Nebraska has faced a daunting 2016-17 non-conference schedule. The Huskers are 9-9 on the season and have played the toughest schedule in the country according to the NCAA's RPI as of Jan. 19.

Nebraska's non-conference schedule ranks second nationally as of Jan. 18

The Huskers' Division I opponents are a combined 195-88, as the .689 winning percentage is the best in the country. NU's remaining opponents have a .673 winning percentage. \

The Big Ten currently has 12 of its 14 teams in the top-100 of the RPI, including seven top-50 teams.

Last month, Nebraska completed a week where the Huskers played consecutive top-10 teams in non-conference play for the first time in program history (No. 10 Creighton, No. 3 Kansas).

The 2016-17 season marked the third time Nebraska has faced multiple top-10 teams prior to the start of conference play. In both of the other two instances (1950-51 and 1954-55), NU played a conference opponent as part of the Big Seven Holiday Tournament in Kansas City.

It is the second straight season NU faced multiple ranked teams during non-conference action. Prior to last season, it has not happened since the 2002-03 season.

HUSKERS LOOK FOR OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY

While replacing their top two scorers who combined for nearly 33 points per game last year, there has been some growing pains at times for the youthful Husker attack, which has only one senior and one junior among its top nine players. The Huskers are currently averaging 71.9 points per game and has been on a roll as of late.