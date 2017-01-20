NEB MGYM: Huskers Add Illinois Transfer

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Add Illinois Transfer

Nebraska men’s gymnastics Coach Chuck Chmelka announced Friday that Illinois transfer Austin Lober has joined the team as a walk-on. The Albuquerque, N.M., native has four years of eligibility left and will be able compete this season for the Huskers.

“Coach Chuck Chmelka has been a huge part of the gymnastics world and has done amazing things with his program in recent years,” Lober said. “His coaching style is one of a kind and I have always had a lot of respect for him and his entire coaching staff. Picking Nebraska to transfer to was the easiest decision of my life.”

Lober signed with Illinois in November 2014, but never competed with the Illini as he decided to transfer prior to the start of the 2015 season.

Before college, Lober competed for Gold Cup Gymnastics under Head Coach Ed Burch. In 2015, he placed 18th in the all-around at the Junior Olympic Championships. He also placed second in the all-around at the 2015 BlackJack Championship with a score of 81.00. Lober is a seven-time Junior National Team qualifier and was also a member of the 2009 USA Future Star National Team.

Austin is the son of Rusty and Sherry Lober. He has one sister, Ashley. Austin was born on September 27, 1996, in Albuquerque, N.M. He chose Nebraska over California, Air Force, Illinois and Michigan. Austin is an accounting major at Nebraska.