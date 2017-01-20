Construction on Highway 77 starts Monday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Construction on Highway 77 will begin Monday.

Watts Electric Company of Waverly will be putting in fiber optic line along the west side of the highway.

Southbound traffic flow will be reduced to one lane of traffic between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. During this time period, the on ramp from US-6 to southbound US-77 will be closed. A detour will be in place for US-6 traffic to access southbound US-77 utilizing NW 48th Street.

They hope to have the work done in 2 weeks. The Department of Roads reminds drivers to be cautious in construction zones.