Bill could increase breast cancer outcomes

On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.More >>
An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.More >>
Raising Cane's partnered with Strider Bikes to give away 50 bicycles. Toddlers were given the chance to ride bikes and possibly win one, at Raising Cane's near 58th and Old Cheney. "So, today we are giving away 30 Strider bikes, so we have partnered with Strider, which is a no pedal balance bike," said Dee Collins, Director of Marketing for Raising Cane's. The event featured an obstacle course for toddlers, setup by Scheels, called the Strider Adventure Zone.More >>
Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident near 40th and Vine Streets, a little before 11 a.m. LPD says the car wreck occurred when a vehicle turning westbound onto Vine failed to yield. Police blocked off the northbound lane heading west on Vine St. No citations have been issued at this time.More >>
Lincoln Police have a man in custody after a bank robbery Saturday morning. Officers said it happened at the U.S. Bank near 56th and Hwy 2 before 9:30 a.m. They said the suspect walked into the bank demanding money while suggesting he had a weapon. LPD said no weapon was shown and there were two customers and three bank employees inside at the time. They said the man then took off with the money in a bag on a bike. No one was injured. Police arrested him about an hour late...More >>
Chance for showers and t-storms all week...More >>