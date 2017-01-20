Nebraskans react to President Trump's inauguration

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

We as a nation ushered in a new Commander In Chief Friday.

Donald Trump was sworn in has the 45th president of the United States and some Nebraskans were there.

Lincolnite Debby Brehm has supported Trump since day 1.

She said this was a moment she couldn't miss.

"He means a lot to me and I think he's going to lead the country in the right direction. It's history in the making to be here that's very important to me to come,” Attendee Debby Brehm said.

This is university of Nebraska–Lincoln student Jackson Grasz

He was also in D.C. with his friends to see the inauguration.

During president trump's address...he gave a shout out to Nebraska, which was a special moment for Grasz.

"Our little group went crazy and started cheering for that. So, that's really special to have our state recognized like that. It was good to share the moment with people I knew,” Attendee Jackson Grasz said.

There were some people taking in the moment from here at home at the UNL city campus union.

The university had it going on multiple screens.

Many supporters said they appreciate his focus on our homeland.

" I thought he was very consistent in his speech of that he has been talking about the last 18 months of his campaign. I think he has an honest heart,” Devon Lark said.

Not everyone was excited about today's event like UNL student Hunter Mruz who refused to watch it.

"I’m not watching it because I don't really believe in what Donald Trump stands for as a person and I think he is fit to be our president,” Hunter Mruz said.