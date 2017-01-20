Lincoln's own "Trump Kid" visits Washington for inauguration

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

For his 18th birthday a couple days ago, Dallas Jones just wanted one thing - to be in Washington D.C. to see Donald Trump become president.

The Lincoln Southeast student is a big fan of all things politics.

"I'm a very patriotic kind of guy," Jones said.

As a birthday gift, Jones and his father flew to Washington for the presidential inauguration.

It's his fifth trip to the nation's capital, but Jones says the atmosphere was a lot different this time around, with protestors and vendors swarming the streets.

"Kind of like you're in Disney world," he said.

"Everyone there is trying to sell you a Disney hat almost."

He met a lot of other Nebraskans there, and attended a party with several Nebraska political leaders.

His favorite moment on the trip was watching Trump's first speech as president.

"Behind him you had this grand landscape of the capital, the flags," Jones said.

"And Donald Trump looked like an ant in that background. Throughout the campaign, he's been seen as kind of a bull-moose, a very larger-than-life figure. So seeing him in front of the capital - talk about something larger than life - was cool to see."

Like many, Jones says he was initially skeptical of Trump's campaign, but says he deserves a fair shot as the nation's leader.

"Every single president before Donald Trump - the first 44 - all had chances," he said.

"Whether they were good or bad is up to your opinion - but we've given them all a chance, and we all have given them a chance to lead - and I think we need to do the same to the 45th president as well."

Jones graduates from Southeast this May.

He plans to pursue a career in the business sector before moving into politics, and, possibly, moving to Washington one day.