Nebraska prep basketball scores 1-20-17

Nebraska prep basketball scores 1-20-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Alliance 76, Ogallala 36
       Anselmo-Merna 43, North Central 40
       Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 43
       Bennington 53, Norris 42
       Bishop Neumann 63, Lincoln Lutheran 40
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 64, Ord 60
       Boys Town 70, Nebraska City 33
       Central City 64, Wood River 38
       Centura 57, Gibbon 53
       Creighton 47, Elkhorn Valley 44
       Deshler 70, Harvard 29
       Douglas County West 59, Arlington 46
       Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Ewing 22
       Elkhorn 70, Blair 61
       Elm Creek 45, Pleasanton 30
       Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Pawnee City 34
       Fillmore Central 63, Tri County 35
       Fort Calhoun 47, Conestoga 27
       Gothenburg 63, Broken Bow 50
       Hartington-Newcastle 54, Bloomfield 45
       Hastings 49, Grand Island Northwest 32
       Hastings St. Cecilia 71, Aquinas 38
       Holdrege 61, Minden 36
       Hyannis 47, Arthur County 42
       Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50, Crofton 47
       Johnson-Brock 76, Friend 56
       Kearney 58, Lincoln Southwest 55
       Kenesaw 71, Franklin 30
       Lawrence-Nelson 42, High Plains Community 29
       Lincoln East 68, Millard South 53
       Millard West 69, Millard North 43
       Nebraska City Lourdes 74, Lewiston 31
       Norfolk 76, Omaha North 57
       North Bend Central 72, Oakland-Craig 62
       O'Neill 58, Guardian Angels 34
       Omaha Burke 66, Lincoln Northeast 65
       Omaha Central 60, Omaha Benson 59
       Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha South 61
       Omaha Nation 72, Cornerstone Christian 33
       Osmond 69, Clearwater/Orchard 30
       Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Westside 38
       Papillion-LaVista South 57, Fremont 34
       Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 47
       Shelby/Rising City 74, Dorchester 28
       Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 13
       Southern 51, Sterling 49
       St. Mary's 53, Sandhills/Thedford 52
       Syracuse 58, Ashland-Greenwood 28
       Twin River 36, West Point-Beemer 32
       Wahoo 75, Norfolk Catholic 60
       Wakefield 57, Emerson-Hubbard 17
       Wayne 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
       West Holt 66, Plainview 29
       Wilcox-Hildreth 61, Axtell 32
       Winside 48, Wausa 38
       Yutan 55, Palmyra 31
^Panhandle Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Crawford 58, Hemingford 45
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
       Elkhorn Mount Michael 41, Ralston 33
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Alliance 65, Ogallala 31
       Arlington 53, Douglas County West 42
       Ashland-Greenwood 34, Syracuse 31
       Auburn 75, Johnson County Central 27
       Axtell 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 18
       Bellevue West 50, Bellevue East 24
       Bishop Neumann 81, Lincoln Lutheran 35
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 49, Ord 48
       Broken Bow 52, Gothenburg 46
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Exeter/Milligan 28
       Central City 48, Wood River 31
       Centura 51, Gibbon 35
       Chadron 36, Gering 30
       Clarkson/Leigh 48, Lutheran High Northeast 42
       Clearwater/Orchard 43, Osmond 41
       Columbus Lakeview 44, Schuyler 21
       Crofton 53, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 32
       Deshler 59, Harvard 24
       Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Ewing 48
       Elkhorn 48, Blair 31
       Elkhorn South 57, Waverly 41
       Elkhorn Valley 60, Creighton 35
       Elm Creek 52, Pleasanton 45
       Elmwood-Murdock 56, Milford 53
       Emerson-Hubbard 40, Wakefield 36
       Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Pawnee City 27
       Fillmore Central 47, Tri County 39
       Fort Calhoun 53, Conestoga 34
       Franklin 48, Kenesaw 29
       Friend 61, Johnson-Brock 40
       Grand Island 49, North Platte 15
       Grand Island Northwest 46, Hastings 35
       Guardian Angels 69, O'Neill 31
       Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 36
       Hastings St. Cecilia 65, Aquinas 36
       Howells/Dodge 64, Tekamah-Herman 41
       Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 43
       Hyannis 74, Arthur County 37
       Lawrence-Nelson 45, High Plains Community 22
       Lincoln East 47, Millard South 44
       Lincoln Northeast 52, Omaha Burke 40
       Lincoln Southwest 49, Kearney 43
       Malcolm 63, Wilber-Clatonia 37
       Millard North 53, Millard West 42
       Minden 49, Holdrege 22
       Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Lewiston 19
       North Bend Central 53, Oakland-Craig 49
       North Central 64, Anselmo-Merna 25
       Omaha Benson 53, Omaha Central 38
       Omaha Bryan 59, Lincoln North Star 47
       Omaha Nation 64, Cornerstone Christian 12
       Omaha North 53, Norfolk 39
       Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-LaVista 48
       Papillion-LaVista South 50, Fremont 46
       Pierce 70, Winnebago 43
       Randolph 62, Neligh-Oakdale 31
       Ravenna 67, Arcadia-Loup City 30
       Red Cloud 43, Silver Lake 22
       Seward 44, Aurora 34
       Shelby/Rising City 42, Dorchester 33
       Stuart 64, Santee 44
       Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 46
       Twin River 58, West Point-Beemer 44
       Wahoo 57, Norfolk Catholic 31
       Wausa 58, Winside 29
       Wayne 71, Hartington Cedar Catholic 58
       West Holt 59, Plainview 25
       Wynot 46, Pender 37
       York 70, Fairbury 38
       Yutan 61, Palmyra 13
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Spalding Academy 42, Humphrey St. Francis 41
^Panhandle Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Hemingford 62, Hay Springs 23
       Morrill 60, Sioux County 20
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Seventh Place=
       Omaha Roncalli 54, Ralston 31
^Fifth Place=
       Omaha Gross Catholic 24, Omaha Mercy 17
^Third Place=
       Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, Omaha Duchesne Academy 32
^South Platte Valley Association Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Chase County 50, Bridgeport 32
^Seventh Place=
       Sutherland 58, Perkins County 22
 

