Nebraska prep basketball scores 1-20-17

^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Alliance 76, Ogallala 36

Anselmo-Merna 43, North Central 40

Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 43

Bennington 53, Norris 42

Bishop Neumann 63, Lincoln Lutheran 40

Boone Central/Newman Grove 64, Ord 60

Boys Town 70, Nebraska City 33

Central City 64, Wood River 38

Centura 57, Gibbon 53

Creighton 47, Elkhorn Valley 44

Deshler 70, Harvard 29

Douglas County West 59, Arlington 46

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Ewing 22

Elkhorn 70, Blair 61

Elm Creek 45, Pleasanton 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Pawnee City 34

Fillmore Central 63, Tri County 35

Fort Calhoun 47, Conestoga 27

Gothenburg 63, Broken Bow 50

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Bloomfield 45

Hastings 49, Grand Island Northwest 32

Hastings St. Cecilia 71, Aquinas 38

Holdrege 61, Minden 36

Hyannis 47, Arthur County 42

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50, Crofton 47

Johnson-Brock 76, Friend 56

Kearney 58, Lincoln Southwest 55

Kenesaw 71, Franklin 30

Lawrence-Nelson 42, High Plains Community 29

Lincoln East 68, Millard South 53

Millard West 69, Millard North 43

Nebraska City Lourdes 74, Lewiston 31

Norfolk 76, Omaha North 57

North Bend Central 72, Oakland-Craig 62

O'Neill 58, Guardian Angels 34

Omaha Burke 66, Lincoln Northeast 65

Omaha Central 60, Omaha Benson 59

Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha South 61

Omaha Nation 72, Cornerstone Christian 33

Osmond 69, Clearwater/Orchard 30

Papillion-LaVista 73, Omaha Westside 38

Papillion-LaVista South 57, Fremont 34

Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 47

Shelby/Rising City 74, Dorchester 28

Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 13

Southern 51, Sterling 49

St. Mary's 53, Sandhills/Thedford 52

Syracuse 58, Ashland-Greenwood 28

Twin River 36, West Point-Beemer 32

Wahoo 75, Norfolk Catholic 60

Wakefield 57, Emerson-Hubbard 17

Wayne 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

West Holt 66, Plainview 29

Wilcox-Hildreth 61, Axtell 32

Winside 48, Wausa 38

Yutan 55, Palmyra 31

^Panhandle Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Crawford 58, Hemingford 45

^River Cities Conference Tournament=

^Fifth Place=

Elkhorn Mount Michael 41, Ralston 33

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Alliance 65, Ogallala 31

Arlington 53, Douglas County West 42

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Syracuse 31

Auburn 75, Johnson County Central 27

Axtell 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 18

Bellevue West 50, Bellevue East 24

Bishop Neumann 81, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Boone Central/Newman Grove 49, Ord 48

Broken Bow 52, Gothenburg 46

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Exeter/Milligan 28

Central City 48, Wood River 31

Centura 51, Gibbon 35

Chadron 36, Gering 30

Clarkson/Leigh 48, Lutheran High Northeast 42

Clearwater/Orchard 43, Osmond 41

Columbus Lakeview 44, Schuyler 21

Crofton 53, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 32

Deshler 59, Harvard 24

Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Ewing 48

Elkhorn 48, Blair 31

Elkhorn South 57, Waverly 41

Elkhorn Valley 60, Creighton 35

Elm Creek 52, Pleasanton 45

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Milford 53

Emerson-Hubbard 40, Wakefield 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Pawnee City 27

Fillmore Central 47, Tri County 39

Fort Calhoun 53, Conestoga 34

Franklin 48, Kenesaw 29

Friend 61, Johnson-Brock 40

Grand Island 49, North Platte 15

Grand Island Northwest 46, Hastings 35

Guardian Angels 69, O'Neill 31

Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 36

Hastings St. Cecilia 65, Aquinas 36

Howells/Dodge 64, Tekamah-Herman 41

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 43

Hyannis 74, Arthur County 37

Lawrence-Nelson 45, High Plains Community 22

Lincoln East 47, Millard South 44

Lincoln Northeast 52, Omaha Burke 40

Lincoln Southwest 49, Kearney 43

Malcolm 63, Wilber-Clatonia 37

Millard North 53, Millard West 42

Minden 49, Holdrege 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Lewiston 19

North Bend Central 53, Oakland-Craig 49

North Central 64, Anselmo-Merna 25

Omaha Benson 53, Omaha Central 38

Omaha Bryan 59, Lincoln North Star 47

Omaha Nation 64, Cornerstone Christian 12

Omaha North 53, Norfolk 39

Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-LaVista 48

Papillion-LaVista South 50, Fremont 46

Pierce 70, Winnebago 43

Randolph 62, Neligh-Oakdale 31

Ravenna 67, Arcadia-Loup City 30

Red Cloud 43, Silver Lake 22

Seward 44, Aurora 34

Shelby/Rising City 42, Dorchester 33

Stuart 64, Santee 44

Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 46

Twin River 58, West Point-Beemer 44

Wahoo 57, Norfolk Catholic 31

Wausa 58, Winside 29

Wayne 71, Hartington Cedar Catholic 58

West Holt 59, Plainview 25

Wynot 46, Pender 37

York 70, Fairbury 38

Yutan 61, Palmyra 13

^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Spalding Academy 42, Humphrey St. Francis 41

^Panhandle Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Hemingford 62, Hay Springs 23

Morrill 60, Sioux County 20

^River Cities Conference Tournament=

^Seventh Place=

Omaha Roncalli 54, Ralston 31

^Fifth Place=

Omaha Gross Catholic 24, Omaha Mercy 17

^Third Place=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 54, Omaha Duchesne Academy 32

^South Platte Valley Association Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Chase County 50, Bridgeport 32

^Seventh Place=

Sutherland 58, Perkins County 22

