Fatal crash near 85th and West Denton Road under investigation

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

On January 21, 2017 at 7:33 am the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Southwest Rural Fire were dispatched to a one

vehicle fatality crash near the 8500 block of West Denton Rd.



The investigation has revealed that a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver and lone occupant lost control of the vehicle and went into the north ditch, down an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounce dead at the scene.

The name of the driving is being held until family notification can be

completed.



Alcohol is suspected to be involved in the accident and seatbelt usage is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

