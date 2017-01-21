Deputies: Nebraska man dead in shootout with family - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Deputies: Nebraska man dead in shootout with family

Deputies: Nebraska man dead in shootout with family

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) - Sarpy County Sheriff's officials say a man has died in a shootout with his nephew after the man threatened family members with a gun.
    Officials say they were called to a home near Springfield, just southwest of Omaha, and found 56-year-old Jeff Hayes dead outside. Three other people - Hayes' 52-year-old brother, 25-year-old niece and 22-year-old nephew - say Hayes was living in a trailer on the property and got into an argument with them Wednesday. They say Hayes pulled a handgun, firing several rounds at the other family members, but missing.
    Investigators say the nephew ran, retrieved another handgun and shot at his uncle once. Hayes then turned at fired at the nephew, who returned fire and killed Hayes.
    Officials will determine whether to file charges.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.