Real estate agent charged in Omaha pickup slaying

Authorities say a 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died after a car power window closed on his neck.More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LLCDTF) led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.More >>
On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St.More >>
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has been shot in a hand in northeast Omaha.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
To prepare for pavement repair at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, work will begin Wednesday, April 26 on temporary median crossings on 56th just north and south of the intersection.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.More >>
Authorities say a Washington man has died in a western Nebraska accident.More >>
A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.More >>
An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.More >>
