Mother, child hurt after being run over by family minivan

Mother, child hurt after being run over by family minivan

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha mother and her 9-year-old daughter have been seriously hurt after being run over by the family's minivan.
    Police say the mother had started the van and put her daughter in the front passenger seat. The mom then went to get her other two children when the 9-year-old apparently put the van in reverse and it began to roll.
    When the mother tried to pull the 9-year-old from the moving vehicle, they were both pulled under the van, which ran other them.
    Both were hospitalized with serious injuries but are expected to recover.

