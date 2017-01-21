Scottsbluff golf coach accused of sex assaults on girls

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ A golf coach has been accused of sexually assaulting two members of his girls teams at Scottsbluff High School.

Court records say 61-year-old Michael Klein is charged with 15 felony counts of sexual assault and five misdemeanor counts. The records say assaults on the first girl occurred between November 2007 and November 2010 and between October 2015 and July 2016 for the second girl.

Klein didn't immediately return a message left Friday on a phone listed for him in Mitchell. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Klein. Klein was placed on paid administrative leave in September after district officials were notified of an investigation. Scottsbluff Schools Superintendent Rick Myles said Thursday that Klein was dismissed by the district in December.