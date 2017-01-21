Officials: 1 person killed in single car crash near Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

On January 21st, 2017 at 7:33 am, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Southwest Rural Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash near the 8500 block of West Denton Road. The investigation revealed that 25 year old Melissa Vifquain of Lincoln, NE was the driver and sole occupant traveling westbound in a 2005 Pontiac G6 when she lost control of the vehicle, entered into the north ditch, went down an embankment and struck a tree. Melissa Vifquain was pronounced dead at the scene.



