Culmer, Neal lead Huskers to Mark Colligan Title

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska men's track and field team won the Mark Colligan Memorial team title, while the women finished second on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. The teams combined to win nine events.

The Husker men totaled 161 points to beat Houston (135.5), Oklahoma (134.5) and Wichita State (102). The women scored 140 points to finish behind Oklahoma (184.5). Houston was third at 105 and Wichita State was fourth with 98.5 points.

Kaiwan Culmer won the men's triple jump with the best jump of his career, 52-8 3/4 (16.07m). His mark ranks seventh in NU indoor history and puts him fifth in the nation and first in the Big Ten. He led the Husker men to six event titles on the day.

The Husker men won the 400, 600 and 800 meters to take control of the team race. Lincoln East product Andy Neal won the 400 meters with a time of 47.46, which ranks third in the Big Ten this season. He also set a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.93 to finish second, and he anchored the 4x400-meter relay team - which included Jake Bender, Moujtaba Mohammed and Sam Bransby - to the title in 3:09.98. Neal helped account for 25 of the Huskers' 161 points on the day.

In the 400 meters, Bender (47.72) and Drew Wiseman (47.86) were second and third, respectively, to add key team points in addition to Neal's victory. Mohammed won the 600 meters in 1:18.28, while Bransby was just behind him at 1:19.26. Ty Moss claimed the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 1:52.87.

Nick Percy won the weight throw with a mark of 63-8 1/4 (19.41m), the second-best throw of the junior's career. Steven Cahoy was the pole vault runner-up at 16-10 (5.13m), while his brother, Kevin Cahoy, was third with a personal-best 16-4 (4.98m). Wyatt McGuire was second in the 5,000 meters for the Husker men in 14:26.07.

Landon Bartel took second for the men in the high jump with a mark of 6-10 1/4 (2.09m) and Mike McCann was third at 6-8 3/4 (2.05m). Jace Anderson was third in the triple jump at 48-8 3/4 (14.85m), while Reilly Lambrecht and Austin Starr made it four Huskers in the top five of the event.

The Husker women won three events on the day, and two of them came from freshmen. Hungary native Petra Luteran was the winner in the high jump for the second straight week. The newcomer jumped 5-8 1/2 (1.74m) to win the event, while Tierney Lindner was second at 5-7 (1.70m). Another freshman, Kierra Griggs, won the 400 meters with an indoor personal-best time of 55.47.

Senior Tierra Williams won the triple jump with a mark of 41-9 1/4 (12.73m) to begin her season, while Angela Mercurio was third with a personal best of 40-7 1/2 (12.38m). Mercurio also had a PR in the long jump earlier in the day, leaping 18-1 (5.51m) to take fourth. Jazmin McCoy was second in that event with a mark of 18-7 (5.66m).

Michaela Peskova took second for the Huskers in the 800 meters in 2:12.62. Bonnie Smith was third in the 5,000 meters with a time of 17:34.82. The women's 4x400-meter relay team of Griggs, Jasmine Barge, Lakayla Harris and Chelsey Jones took third in 3:43.58.

In the field, Toni Tupper was the shot put runner-up with a personal-best throw of 51-8 1/4 (15.75m) to move to No. 10 on the all-time NU indoor chart. Andy Jacobs finished third in the women's pole vault with a mark of 12-8 3/4 (3.88m), an indoor best for the freshman.

The Huskers host the adidas Classic next Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Devaney Center.