Hundreds march to capital to honor MLK Jr.

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LLCDTF) led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LLCDTF) led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.More >>
A Schuyler family suffered an unthinkable loss, and it's a solemn reminder to always think about safety, when it comes to children. A three-year-old was suffocated after an automatic car window rolled up on his neck, outside of a store on April 15th. Passerby's pulled the child from the vehicle, but CPR efforts weren't enough. Everton Romero was later pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital.More >>
A Schuyler family suffered an unthinkable loss, and it's a solemn reminder to always think about safety, when it comes to children. A three-year-old was suffocated after an automatic car window rolled up on his neck, outside of a store on April 15th. Passerby's pulled the child from the vehicle, but CPR efforts weren't enough. Everton Romero was later pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s oldest building is one step closer to looking new again.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s oldest building is one step closer to looking new again.More >>
Authorities say a 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died after a car power window closed on his neck.More >>
Authorities say a 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died after a car power window closed on his neck.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.More >>
More than 100 members of the Lincoln Public School community were recognized at the 2017 Inspire Awards.More >>
More than 100 members of the Lincoln Public School community were recognized at the 2017 Inspire Awards.More >>
Three staff members were assaulted by an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution yesterday at approximately 7:45 p.m.More >>
Three staff members were assaulted by an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution yesterday at approximately 7:45 p.m.More >>