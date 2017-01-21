Stephenson, Castro Clinch event titles against OU

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- Chris Stephenson and Antonio Castro claimed individual event titles with season-high scores in the Huskers home opener against No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Stephenson earned the floor title with 14.75, while Castro grabbed his on pommel horse with 14.80. This was the second consecutive meet that Castro claimed an event title, after the Pinecrest, Fla., native earned the vault title at the West Point Open on Jan. 14. Stephenson also won the all-around with a score of 82.95.

Nebraska started on floor where freshman Jake Bonnay got the Huskers off to a great start. The Burlington, Ontario, native notched a 14.05. All-Americans Anton Stephenson and Austin Epperson earned season-best scores of 14.60 and 14.35, respectively. Daniel Leal added 14.05, while Connor Adamsick pitched in 13.80. NU led 71.80 to 67.30 after one rotation.

On pommel horse, Jordan King, earning a season-best score, recorded a 12.85. Travis Gollott notched 12.75, while Anton Stephenson added 12.90. Chris Stephenson earned 12.05, Kyle King received 12.35. After two rotation, OU and Nebraska were in a tight race, with the Sooners having a .300 advantage over the Huskers. Adamsick, competing unattached, scored 12.25.

Continuing in Olympic order, the Big Red moved to still rings, where Heath Anderson and Alex Magsam paved the way, earning 14.15 and 13.55, respectively. Chris Stephenson (13.50) and Jordan King followed (13.40), while Roy matched his career-best score of 13.30. Epperson pitched in 12.65, while Brenon Sommers, competing unattached, earned 13.15.

On vault, Magsam kicked things off for the Huskers with a season-high score of 14.10. Chris Stephenson and Leal had the highest scores with 14.45 and 14.15, respectively. Freshman Josh Martin recorded 14.05, while Castro notched 13.85. Anton Stephenson tied his season-high score of 13.65.

The Huskers rotated to parallel bars where Chris Stephenson, Anton Stephenson, Evan Hymanson and Epperson each earned season-high scores. Chris Stephenson recorded 14.25 and Anton Stephenson added 14.15. Hymanson and Epperson scored 13.80, while Kyle King notched 13.50. Leal led the way with 14.20.

Nebraska finished strong on high bar. Stephenson and Castro led the way for the team notching 13.95 each. Leal and Hymanson earned 13.60 and 13.55, respectively. Bonnay scored 13.05, while Jordan King finished with 13.20. Coleman Tokar competing unattached ended with 13.35.

Despite a terrific day for the Huskers, Oklahoma topped Nebraska 426.600-414.400.

The Huskers take one week off before traveling to Minnesota for a Big Ten match up against the Golden Gophers on Feb. 4. Competition is set for 2:30 p.m.