Huskers complete perfect dual season with win at Illinois

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Champaign, Ill.- Freshmen Abigail Knapton and Allie Worrall achieved career bests as the Nebraska swimming and diving team captured 169-131 victory at Illinois in the Huskers' final dual of the season. The Big Red completed the dual campaign with a perfect 6-0 record.Knapton provided one of many highlights for the Husker divers to help secure the team victory for the Huskers. The Omahan's career-high 343.12 in the three-meter board led a sweep of the top three spots in the event. Senior All-American Anna Filipcic took second (317.55), while sophomore Katrina Voge added a third-place performance (281.17).The Big Red divers added another sweep of the top two spots on the one-meter board as well, with Filipcic winning the event with a 330.15, while Knapton took second (294.98) and Voge claimed third (270.30).The sweeps in the diving events provided Nebraska with 32 points, going a long way to account for the Huskers' margin of victory against the Fighting Illini.While the divers were dominant, the swimmers enjoyed plenty of success in the pool as well.The Huskers swept the top three spots in the 200-yard backstroke with senior captain Erin Oeltjen cruising to a victory (1:59.98), followed by teammate Anna McDonald in second (2:02.24) and Carla Gonzalez-Garcia in third (2:04.59). Oeltjen and McDonald added a sweep of the top two spots in the 100 back, with Oeltjen claiming the win in 56.42, while McDonald took second in 57.93.The strong showings continued in the 100 breaststroke, with freshman Tori Beeler taking the title (1:04.77), followed closely by junior Jordan Ehly in second (1:05.18).Ehly claimed a win of her own in the 200 breast with a time of 2:18.13, while the Huskers extended their winning ways in the 200-yard butterfly with a first-place finish (2:05.09) from Dana Posthuma. Worrall also captured a win in the 100-yard freestyle with a career-best 52.69, while senior captain Julia Roller took third in the event in a time of 52.94.Nebraska opened the meet with second- and third-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay with times of 1:45.88 (Brassard, Beeler, Oeltjen, Roller) and 1:46.46 (Gonzalez-Garcia, Worlton, Hedrick, Helferich).In the 1,000-yard freestyle, Kaylyn Flatt finished second in time of 10:13.44, followed by Bridget Pacilio in third (10:29.71).Lindsay Helferich secured a second-place showing in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.13, while Posthuma finished second in the 100 fly (56.30) and Samantha Hedrick added third (59.41) in the event.McDonald claimed her third individual runner-up finish of the meet in the 200-yard IM (2:05.50), while Ehly added a third-place effort (2:07.36) in the event.The Big Red wrapped up the meet with second- and third-place finishes in the 400 free relay, with Oeltjen, Beeler, Worrall and Roller racing to second (3:30.43), followed by Helferich, Gonzalez-Garcia, Hedrick and Flatt in third (3:31.18)

Nebraska returns to the pool for Notre Dame's Shamrock Invitational in South Bend, Ind., Jan. 27-28.