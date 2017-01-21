Fatality Accident on I-80

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Hall County Sheriff's Office (Press Release) -- On January 21, 2017 at approximately 3:57 pm deputies responded to Interstate 80 between mile marker 298 and mile marker 299 reference an accident with injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates a silver 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on Interstate 80 between mile marker 298 and mile marker 299 when the vehicle lost control and left the roadway and entered the ditch, where it rolled multiple times.

The female driver was deceased at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt. The two passengers, a male and a female, were ejected from the vehicle. The female passenger was deceased at the scene. The male passenger was transported to CHI Saint Francis due to his injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle may have blown a tire. Alcohol and speeds involved do not appear to be a contributing factor in the accident.

This accident is still under investigation. An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Wood River Fire Department.

No autopsies will be conducted. Names will not be released until family has been notified.