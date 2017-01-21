Nebraska prep scores 1-21-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 61, Ogallala 58

Bellevue West 78, Omaha Central 49

Boyd County 66, Elkhorn Valley 44

Boys Town 80, Wayne 39

Broken Bow 45, Valentine 37

Centennial 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51

Columbus 65, Bennington 57

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 55, Omaha Northwest 46

Fremont 48, North Platte 21

Gothenburg 69, Hastings 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Adams Central 51

Grand Island Northwest 49, Schuyler 35

Gretna 69, Kearney Catholic 52

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Guardian Angels 40

Johnson-Brock 73, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Iowa 61

Kenesaw 59, Pleasanton 45

Lincoln Christian 79, Fillmore Central 58

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, West Point-Beemer 35

Mead 41, Malcolm 30

Millard North 69, Lincoln Southeast 64

Norfolk 80, Lincoln High 43

Omaha Benson 67, Omaha Westside 51

Omaha Creighton Prep 55, Millard South 53

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Omaha North 53

Platteview 60, Waverly 47

Shelton 64, Red Cloud 35

Sutton 57, Heartland 36

^Crossroads Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 34

McCool Junction 54, Hampton 46

Shelby/Rising City 65, Osceola 60

^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Palmer 51, Burwell 39

^Nemaha Central Tournament=

^Third Place=

Silver Lake, Kan. 58, Falls City 38

^Panhandle Conference Tournament=

^Fifth Place=

Hay Springs 63, Edgemont, S.D. 32

^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

^East=

Cambridge 53, Medicine Valley 33

Southwest 54, Arapahoe 42

^West=

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

Wallace 60, Maxwell 49

Wauneta-Palisade 68, Hitchcock County 41

^River Cities Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Beatrice 64, Omaha Skutt Catholic 56

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Alliance 53, Wheatland, Wyo. 44

Amherst 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 31

Battle Creek 54, Pierce 39

Bennington 34, Columbus 27

Boyd County 46, Elkhorn Valley 39

Cedar Bluffs 37, Sterling 28

Centennial 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36

CWC 57, Twin Loup 36

Elkhorn South 82, Omaha South 43

Elm Creek 51, Franklin 36

Fremont 65, North Platte 34

Gordon/Rushville 44, Chadron 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Adams Central 46

Grand Island Northwest 58, Schuyler 30

Guardian Angels 72, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51

Hastings 50, Gothenburg 32

Heartland 57, Sutton 32

Holdrege 47, Cozad 29

Howells/Dodge 55, Pender 45

Lincoln Christian 61, Fillmore Central 31

Lincoln East 45, Kearney 25

Lincoln High 49, Norfolk 46

Lincoln Lutheran 76, Aquinas 55

Lincoln Southeast 47, Millard North 45

Malcolm 64, Mead 11

Ogallala 57, Ainsworth 43

Omaha Westside 61, Omaha Benson 45

Papillion-LaVista 67, Omaha Northwest 52

Papillion-LaVista South 63, Omaha North 53

Pleasanton 44, Kenesaw 24

Red Cloud 38, Shelton 23

Sandy Creek 49, Thayer Central 27

Sterling, Colo. 32, Sidney 22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Eustis-Farnam 40

Sutherland 46, Kimball 42

Twin River 55, Wisner-Pilger 39

Valentine 40, Broken Bow 31

Wahoo 52, Raymond Central 45

Waverly 47, Platteview 40

West Point-Beemer 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32

York 57, Norris 45

^Crossroads Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, High Plains Community 17

Cross County 46, Nebraska Lutheran 30

Dorchester 61, East Butler 38

McCool Junction 38, Osceola 27

Shelby/Rising City 39, Giltner 27

^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Humphrey St. Francis 34, Riverside 32

^Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

South Platte 45, Bayard 35

^Championship=

Potter-Dix 51, Leyton 11

^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32, Omaha Christian Academy 30

^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

Whiting, Iowa 48, Parkview Christian 19

^Panhandle Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Hemingford 65, Morrill 48

^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

^First Round=

^East=

Alma 56, Medicine Valley 29

Southern Valley 79, Arapahoe 35

^West=

Hitchcock County 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 38

Wallace 59, Paxton 22

Wauneta-Palisade 43, Maxwell 41

^River Cities Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

South Sioux City 58, Beatrice 47

