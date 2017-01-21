Nebraska prep scores 1-21-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska prep scores 1-21-17

sports rotator basketball gen sports rotator basketball gen

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Ainsworth 61, Ogallala 58
       Bellevue West 78, Omaha Central 49
       Boyd County 66, Elkhorn Valley 44
       Boys Town 80, Wayne 39
       Broken Bow 45, Valentine 37
       Centennial 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51
       Columbus 65, Bennington 57
       Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 55, Omaha Northwest 46
       Fremont 48, North Platte 21
       Gothenburg 69, Hastings 40
       Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Adams Central 51
       Grand Island Northwest 49, Schuyler 35
       Gretna 69, Kearney Catholic 52
       Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Guardian Angels 40
       Johnson-Brock 73, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Iowa 61
       Kenesaw 59, Pleasanton 45
       Lincoln Christian 79, Fillmore Central 58
       Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, West Point-Beemer 35
       Mead 41, Malcolm 30
       Millard North 69, Lincoln Southeast 64
       Norfolk 80, Lincoln High 43
       Omaha Benson 67, Omaha Westside 51
       Omaha Creighton Prep 55, Millard South 53
       Papillion-LaVista South 67, Omaha North 53
       Platteview 60, Waverly 47
       Shelton 64, Red Cloud 35
       Sutton 57, Heartland 36
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
       Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 34
       McCool Junction 54, Hampton 46
       Shelby/Rising City 65, Osceola 60
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Palmer 51, Burwell 39
^Nemaha Central Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Silver Lake, Kan. 58, Falls City 38
^Panhandle Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
       Hay Springs 63, Edgemont, S.D. 32
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
^East=
       Cambridge 53, Medicine Valley 33
       Southwest 54, Arapahoe 42
^West=
       Dundy County-Stratton 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
       Wallace 60, Maxwell 49
       Wauneta-Palisade 68, Hitchcock County 41
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Beatrice 64, Omaha Skutt Catholic 56
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Alliance 53, Wheatland, Wyo. 44
       Amherst 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 31
       Battle Creek 54, Pierce 39
       Bennington 34, Columbus 27
       Boyd County 46, Elkhorn Valley 39
       Cedar Bluffs 37, Sterling 28
       Centennial 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
       CWC 57, Twin Loup 36
       Elkhorn South 82, Omaha South 43
       Elm Creek 51, Franklin 36
       Fremont 65, North Platte 34
       Gordon/Rushville 44, Chadron 37
       Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Adams Central 46
       Grand Island Northwest 58, Schuyler 30
       Guardian Angels 72, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51
       Hastings 50, Gothenburg 32
       Heartland 57, Sutton 32
       Holdrege 47, Cozad 29
       Howells/Dodge 55, Pender 45
       Lincoln Christian 61, Fillmore Central 31
       Lincoln East 45, Kearney 25
       Lincoln High 49, Norfolk 46
       Lincoln Lutheran 76, Aquinas 55
       Lincoln Southeast 47, Millard North 45
       Malcolm 64, Mead 11
       Ogallala 57, Ainsworth 43
       Omaha Westside 61, Omaha Benson 45
       Papillion-LaVista 67, Omaha Northwest 52
       Papillion-LaVista South 63, Omaha North 53
       Pleasanton 44, Kenesaw 24
       Red Cloud 38, Shelton 23
       Sandy Creek 49, Thayer Central 27
       Sterling, Colo. 32, Sidney 22
       Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Eustis-Farnam 40
       Sutherland 46, Kimball 42
       Twin River 55, Wisner-Pilger 39
       Valentine 40, Broken Bow 31
       Wahoo 52, Raymond Central 45
       Waverly 47, Platteview 40
       West Point-Beemer 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32
       York 57, Norris 45
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, High Plains Community 17
       Cross County 46, Nebraska Lutheran 30
       Dorchester 61, East Butler 38
       McCool Junction 38, Osceola 27
       Shelby/Rising City 39, Giltner 27
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Humphrey St. Francis 34, Riverside 32
^Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       South Platte 45, Bayard 35
^Championship=
       Potter-Dix 51, Leyton 11
^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
       Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32, Omaha Christian Academy 30
^Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
       Whiting, Iowa 48, Parkview Christian 19
^Panhandle Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Hemingford 65, Morrill 48
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^First Round=
^East=
       Alma 56, Medicine Valley 29
       Southern Valley 79, Arapahoe 35
^West=
       Hitchcock County 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
       Wallace 59, Paxton 22
       Wauneta-Palisade 43, Maxwell 41
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       South Sioux City 58, Beatrice 47
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.