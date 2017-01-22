Violent Storms ravage southern states - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Violent Storms ravage southern states

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com


Courtesy of ABC News


At least 15 people have died over the past two days because of tornadoes as a system of severe storms works its way through the southeast part of the country.

At least 11 people died and around 24 people were injured in Georgia from Tornadoes early Sunday morning.


For more on this story, go to ABC News

