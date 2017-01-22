Shots fired overnight near 23rd and Y - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Shots fired overnight near 23rd and Y

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


Lincoln Police are investigating some shots fired overnight in north Lincoln.

Officers were called to an area near 23rd and Y streets Sunday at 1:30 a.m. after several reports of hearing gunshots.

Police said a man was working in his backyard when he heard someone yell freeze.

They said the man ran and he heard the gunfire.

Officers said they found a vehicle parked in the street that was hit by bullets.

They also discovered some shell casings.

There were no injuries and police have no suspects at this time.

