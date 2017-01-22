UPDATE: LSO identifies woman killed in rollover north of Lincoln

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Kenan Mackey of Davey was the woman killed in the rollover crash north of Lincoln.

They said she was driver of the Pontiac G6 that left the roadway near 14th and Waverly Rd Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Mackey's tires went off the shoulder and she tried to correct it before she lost control.

They said the car rolled several times before entering a ditch.

LSO said Mackey was thrown from the car and they don't believe she was wearing her seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said her 55-year-old female passenger was able to leave the car and call 911. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

