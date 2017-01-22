Dangerous fugitive arrested in Central City

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

(NTV) - A dangerous fugitive is behind bars after being spotted in Central City Saturday, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said a vehicle connected to a man who escaped from a Colorado facility was spotted on Highway 30.

Israel Negrete was serving a sentence for 2nd degree murder.

Negrete and two others were arrested “without incident” with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Central City Police Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, Negrete is being held for escape and contempt of court. He also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation and possession of drug parapenalia in Merrick County.

Luis Madrid-Rascon and Leslie Dipert were both arrested for accessory to a felony and child abuse.

Merrick County Sheriff John Westman said a child located safe in the vehicle and was given to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

All three people are being housed in the Hall County Jail.