About $34,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Gateway Mall

Lincoln Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry over the weekend.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

They said a Gateway Mall Security Officer came across two males at the Piercing Pagoda Kiosk.
Officers said one of the men was armed with a handgun.
They believe the suspects got away with about $34,000 dollars worth of jewelry.

Officers said the mall hasn't done a full inventory yet.
LPD think this is related to similar incident that happened at the mall last week. 

