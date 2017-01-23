About $34,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Gateway Mall

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry over the weekend.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

They said a Gateway Mall Security Officer came across two males at the Piercing Pagoda Kiosk.

Officers said one of the men was armed with a handgun.

They believe the suspects got away with about $34,000 dollars worth of jewelry.

Officers said the mall hasn't done a full inventory yet.

LPD think this is related to similar incident that happened at the mall last week.