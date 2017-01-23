18-year-old man accused of beating grandfather

Posted by: channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested 18-year-old Jacob Wiebelhaus for assault early Monday morning.

They said he beat his 83-year-old grandfather in the face and head.

Officers were called to a home near 40th and A streets after midnight.

LPD said the 18-year-old's mother tried to stop him.

Police said the grandfather was taken to the hospital with a broken nose and some internal bleeding.

They said Wiebelhaus also had a warrant for failing to appear for assault last year.