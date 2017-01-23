Senator Kintner criticized for mocking Women's March in retweet

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

State lawmakers are criticizing Senator Bill Kintner after they saw a controversial retweet posted to Kintner's Twitter page.

The original tweet from Larry Elder, a conservative radio personality, included a picture of three women holding signs speaking against President Trump's rhetoric and sexual assault.

Edler tweeted that "they didn't have anything to worry about" implying the women weren't attractive enough to be the target of sexual assault.

“By retweeting a message, I was not implying support for putting women in fear of their personal safety," Se. Kintner said. " I took down the retweet as soon as I became aware that it was being misconstrued.”

Senators Matt Hansen and Bob Krist both condemned the retweet on the floor of the Legislature Monday.

Senator Krist has called for Senator Kintner's censure or resignation.

Senator Ernie Chambers says he won't be satisfied until Kintner is gone.

Senator Kintner was asked to resign in 2016 after he admitted to participating in cyber sex on a state issued laptop.

We'll have more on the Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.