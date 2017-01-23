Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

Complete poll: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/poll

Creighton Men's Basketball Ranked 16th in AP Poll; 12th in RPI

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team dropped nine spots to 16th in the January 23rd Associated Press poll, it was announced on Monday.



The new poll position snaps an eight-week run in the top-10, the longest such streak in program history.



Creighton (18-2, 5-2 BIG EAST) dropped after a 1-1 week in which it won at then-No. 22 Xavier (72-67), before dropping a home game to Marquette (102-94).



The Bluejays have now been ranked 80 weeks in program history, including all 12 polls this winter, with 52 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott.



The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams in the Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks first, Butler 11th and Xavier is 24th.



Last week's ranking of No. 7 had been the best mark in program history.



Creighton is 12th in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday. Villanova is second, with Butler fourth and Xavier 15th.



CU plays a pair of games this week, starting at 6:01 pm Central on Wednesday at Georgetown before hosting DePaul at 1:30 pm on Saturday for the program's annual Pink Out.