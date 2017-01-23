Posted By: Sports

Creighton's Greg McDermott Advances To Second Round in Infiniti Coaches’ Charity Challenge

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott is one of 24 Division I men's basketball coaches that has advanced in voting for the seventh annual Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge, as announced by Infiniti and partners the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the NCAA and ESPN. The Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge is a four-round online bracket tournament in which coaches represent charities and compete for fan votes.



McDermott is representing and competing on behalf Abide, an amazing charity that is an inner city nonprofit with a mission to serve Omaha one neighborhood at a time.



Infiniti, an official NCAA corporate partner, will donate a total of $349,000 throughout the competition. While the winning coach will receive a total of $100,000 to benefit his charity of choice, Infiniti has guaranteed a donation of at least $1,000 to the charities of each coach involved in the program. By advancing to the second round, McDermott has guaranteed at least $7,500 for Abide.



The donation to the respective charities increases the farther a coach advances in the competition. The charities of coaches involved could receive donations of $1,000, $7,500, $10,000, $15,000 or the grand prize amount of $100,000.



Beginning now, fans can vote at www.espn.com/infiniti to decide the winner throughout the four-round, 10-week competition.



The second round runs from Jan. 23-Feb. 12, after which the field will be cut to 16 coaches for the third round (Feb. 13-26). Only four coaches will advance to the fourth and final round (Feb. 27-March 12) with the top vote-getting coach and charity announced on March 12.



FAQ Sheet

What is the Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge?

Supporters may vote once per day, every day, for their coach. The coach with the most votes wins $100,000 for their designated charity.



How does it benefit Abide?

Creighton's coach, Greg McDermott, has chosen Abide as his designated charity. The more votes Coach McDermott receives, the more money goes to Abide.



How do I participate?

It's simple:

1. Head to www.espn.com/infiniti

2. Log in or create a username

3. Vote every day

Voting is cumulative in each round, so we're counting on you to make it part of your daily routine. Share with friends on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #votebettertogether #Coaches4Charity.



How often can I vote?

You can vote once per day, every day. Voting is cumulative in each round. Share using #votebettertogether, #Coaches4Charity and make a difference in inner city Omaha.



Do I have to create a username and password?

In order to ensure that each person votes only once per day, you must log in or create a username for the ESPN website. NO PERSONAL INFORMATION WILL BE SHARED OR SOLD, AND YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY UNSOLICITED EMAILS.



I voted in last year's Challenge; do I have to create new a new log-in?

No, you don't! Just use your existing ESPN.com log-in information and vote every day.



Will my personal information be shared or sold? Will I receive spam emails?

No personal information will be shared or sold, and you will not receive any unsolicited emails. Privacy policies for both ESPN.com and Infiniti can be found at www.espn.com andhttp://www.infinitiusa.com/global/privacy.html.



For additional information visit http://www.abideomaha.org/votebettertogether/