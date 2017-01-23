NEB MGYM: Chris Stephenson Claims B1G Gymnast-of-the-Week Honor

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Chris Stephenson earned his first Big Ten Gymnast-of-the-Week Award, announced by the conference on Monday. Stephenson shares the weekly honor with Ohio State’s Jake Dastrup, while Favian Valdez of Penn State earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Stephenson, a junior on the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team, claimed the floor and all-around individual titles on Jan. 21 against Oklahoma, with season-best scores of 14.75 and 82.95, respectively.

The Fishers, Ind., native also led the Huskers on vault, parallel bars and high bar as well, earning season-high scores on all three. Stephenson notched 14.45 on vault, 14.25 on parallel bars and 13.95 on high bar, helping NU to a season-high team score of 414.400.

Stephenson is the second Husker to ever earn Big Ten Gymnast of the Week and the third NU gymnast to earn a conference weekly award. Grant Perdue won Gymnast of the Week in 2013 and Anton Stephenson was a three-time Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week pick last season.

Stephenson and the Huskers are back in action on Feb. 4 when the team travels to Minneapolis, Minn., to take on the Golden Gophers and the Minnesota Club Team. Competition is set for 2:30 p.m.