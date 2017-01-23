Channel 8 KLKN-TV Annual EEO Report 2016-2017

KLKN-TV EEO Annual Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KLKN-TV, Lincoln, NE and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning February 1, 2016 to and including January 31, 2017 (the “Applicable Period”).

The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.

Annual EEO Public File Report

Reporting Period: February 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017

Station(s) in Station Employment Unit: KLKN-TV, Lincoln, NE

Appendix 1: Vacancy Information

Full-time Positions Filled by Job Title Recruitment Source of Hire Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for This Position and Name of Person Hired A Photojournalist/Reporter www.klkntv.com 3 – Fahima Paghmani B Weekend Weather Anchor www.tvjobs.com 5 – Jason Taylor C Weekend Sports Anchor Sports Talent Agency of America 2 – Ryan Hillman D Morning News Anchor www.tvjobs.com 4 – Gwen Baumgardner E Photojournalist/Reporter www.klkntv.com 3 – Brent BonFleur F Creative Services Director Employee Referral 3 – Derek Sasman G Sports Photojournalist Employee Referral 3 – Phil Bergman H Evening News Editor Benedictine College 1 – Victor McDowell I Account Executive Employee Referral 3 – Matthew Scheitle J News Producer Nebraska Broadcasters Assn – Job Fair 4 – Keysha Foulk K Master Control Operator Nebraska Broadcasters Assn www.ne-ba.org 4 – Evan Reeder

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 35

Appendix 2: Recruitment Source Information

Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 01 Advertising Federation of Lincoln* PO Box 80093 Lincoln, NE 68501 (402) 440-2020 Jolene Ritzman A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J,K 02 African Multicultural Community Center* 1225 “F” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 477-6926 David Taw A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 03 American G.I. Forum* Job Placement Director 2002 “N” Street Omaha, NE 68107 (402) 734-1147 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 04 Asian Community & Cultural Center* 2635 “O” St., Suite A Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 477-3446 Duy Linh Bui A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 05 Bellevue University* Career Services Center 1000 Galvin Rd. South, LIB LC Bellevue, NE 68005 (402) 557-7024 Kim Whiteside www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 06 Central Community College* Career & Employment Services P.O. Box 1027 Columbus, NE 68602-1027 (402) 562-1210 Lora Hastreiter A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 07 Central Community College* Career & Employment Services P.O. Box 4903 Grand Island, NE 68802-4903 (308) 398-7408 Glenda Heath A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 08 Central Community College* Career & Employment Services P.O. Box 1024 Hastings, NE 68902-1024 (402) 461-2424 Deb Schmitz A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 09 Chadron State College* Career/Academic Planning Services 1000 Main Street Chadron, NE 69337 (308) 432-6292 Janet Hartman A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 10 Clyde Malone Community Center* 2032 “U” St. Lincoln, NE 68503 (402) 474-1110 Nate Woods A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 11 College of St. Mary* Career Services 7000 Mercy Road Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 399-2485 Lisa Crowder A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 12 Community Action Partnership* Employment & Education Program 210 “O” St. Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 471-4515 Andra Backer A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 13 Concordia University* Career Services 800 N. Columbia Seward, NE 68434 (402) 643-7226 Corey Gray www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 14 Creighton University * Career Center Office Harper 2015, 2500 California Plz. Omaha, NE 68178 (402) 280-3895 D’Lynn Buck A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 15 Doane College* Career Development 1014 Boswell Ave. Crete, NE 68333 (402) 826-8572 Dennis Hefner www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 16 El Centro de las Americas* Job Placement Director 210 “O” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 474-3950 Patricia Martinez A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 17 Grace University* Career Services 1311 South 9th St. Omaha, NE 68108 (402) 449-2952 John Hundahl A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 18 Hastings College* Career Services 710 N. Turner Hastings, NE 68901-7621 (402) 461-7387 Kim Graviette www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 19 Indian Center, Inc.* Workforce Investment Act Program (WIA) 1100 Military Rd. Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 438-5231 Jessica James - Grant A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 20 ITT Technical Institute* Career Services 1120 N. 103rd Plz., Suite 200 Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 452-3515 Kate Gosselin A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 21 Job Corps – Lincoln Office* 941 “O” St., Suite 723 Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 438-5774 R. Tate Lauer A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 22 Kaplan University * Career Services 1821 “K” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 474-5315 Angie Hoesing A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 23 Kaplan University* Career Services 5425 N. 103rd Street Omaha, NE 68134 (402) 431-6191 Alisa Parmer A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 24 Latino American Commission* Employment Services P.O. Box 94965 Lincoln, NE 68509-4965 (402) 471-2791 Jasel Cantu A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 25 Latino Center of the Midlands* Community Affairs 4821 So. 24th Street Omaha, NE 68107-2704 (402) 733-2720 Reyna Vallecillo A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 26 League of Human Dignity* 1701 “P” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 441-7871 Jamie Holder A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 27 Lincoln Goodwill Job Connection* American Job Center, ESQ Square 1111 “O” Street, Suite 205 Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 438-2022 Sarah Murtagh A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 28 Lincoln Public Schools* 5905 “O” Street Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 436-1000 Eric Weber A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 29 Lincoln Vet Center* Job Placement 3119 “O” Street, Suite A Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 476-9736 Nancy Cohn A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 30 Midland University* Career Development 900 N. Clarkson Street Fremont, NE 68025 (402) 941-6401 Connie Kreikemeier www.ncrc-csm.symplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 31 Mid-Plains Community College* Career Services 1101 Halligan Drive North Platte, NE 69101 (308) 535-3619 Berva Arensdorf www.collegecentral.com/mpcc A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 32 NAACP* P.O. Box 81322 Lincoln, NE 68501-1322 (402) 488-0853 Jareldine Mays A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 33 NAACP* Director of Placement 2221 N. 24th Street Omaha, NE 68102 (402) 345-6227 Stephen B. Jackson A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 34 National Council of Negro Women* Lincoln Chapter P.O. Box 80175 Lincoln, NE 68501 (402) 477-5289 Janet Robb A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 35 Native American Public Telecommunications* 1800 N. 33rd Street Lincoln NE 68503 (402) 472-3522 Ann McKeighan A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 36 Nebraska Colleges Career Services Association* 800 N. Columbia Avenue Seward, NE 68434 (402) 643-7226 Corey Gray A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 37 Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs* P.O. Box 94981 Lincoln, NE 68509-4981 (402) 471-3475 Scott Shafer A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 38 Nebraska Department of Labor* Workforce Development 1010 “N” Street, Box 194 Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 473-7018 Federico Torres A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 39 Nebraska Indian Community College – Macy* Career Services P.O. Box 428 Macy, NE 68039 (402) 494-2311 Kristan Oltrogge A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 40 Nebraska Indian Community College – Niobrara* Career Services 415 N. River Road Niobrara, NE 68760 (402) 857-2434 Chrissy Gesher A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 41 Nebraska Indian Community College - South Sioux City* Career Services 2605 ½ Dakota Avenue So. Sioux City, NE 68776 (402) 494-2311 Troy Munhofen A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 42 Nebraska Wesleyan University* Career & Counseling Center 5000 St. Paul Avenue Lincoln, NE 68504 (402) 465-2224 Heather Hoops www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J ,K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 43 Northeast Community College* Career Services P.O. Box 469 Norfolk, NE 68702-0469 (402) 844-7264 Amy Koehler A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 44 Ohio Center for Broadcasting* Colorado Media School Career Services 404 S. Upham Street Lakewood, CO 80226 (303) 937-7070 Terry Cuff A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 45 Peru State College* Career Services 600 Hoyt Peru, NE 68421 (402) 872-2436 Jamie Eberly www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 46 Sanford Brown College* Career Services 1345 Mendota Heights Road Mendota Heights, MN 55120 (651) 905-3509 Christine Kleckner A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 47 Seward County CASA* P.O. Box 215 Seward, NE 68434 (402) 643-3695 Wes Robotham A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 48 Southeast Community College* Job Placement Office 8800 “O” Street Lincoln, NE 68520 (402) 437-2622 Lynn Willey A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 49 Union College* Career Services 3800 So. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506 (402) 486-2540 Mandy Mekelburg www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 50 University of Nebraska – Kearney* Academic & Career Services MSAB #140 Kearney, NE 68849 (308) 865-8501 Amy Rundstrom A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 51 University of Nebraska – Kearney* Dept. of Communication Mitchell Center/Library Kearney, NE 68849 (308) 865-8249 Judy Spivey A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 52 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* African Student Association 200 Nebraska Union, Box 14 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 473-3747 Marie-Chantel Kalisa A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 53 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* African People’s Union 200 Nebraska Union, Box 8 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-7469 Charlesette Foster A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 54 University of Nebraska - Lincoln * Asian World Alliance 200 Nebraska Union, Box 11 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-6151 Andre Fortune A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 55 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Black Graduate Student Assn. 200 Nebraska Union, Box 29 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-0695 Karen Kassenbaum A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 56 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Career Services 230 Nebraska Union Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-8052 Natalie Keaschall 2 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 57 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* International Student Fellowship Club 200 Nebraska Union, Box 109 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-3571 Larry Berger A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 58 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Inter-Tribal Exchange (U.N.I.T.E.) 200 Nebraska Union, Box 186 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-2417 Victoria Smith A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 59 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Mexican-American Student Assn. 200 Nebraska Union, Box 110 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-8631 Cameya Ramirez-Rousseau A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 60 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Multicultural Business Student Association 114 CBA Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-8838 Mark S. Davis A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 61 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* School of Journalism/KRNU 147 Andersen Hall Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-6856 Rick Alloway 1 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 62 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Student Veterans Organization 200 Nebraska Union, Box 7 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-9310 Thomas G, Allison A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 63 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Vietnamese Student Association 200 NU Box 81, 1400 “R” Street Lincoln, NE 68588 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 64 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Women’s Center 340 Nebraska Union Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-2598 Jan Deeds A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 65 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Afghan Student Organization Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 66 University of Nebraska – Omaha* African American Organization Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 67 University of Nebraska – Omaha* American Multicultural Students Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 68 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Asian Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha, NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 69 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Academic & Career Center EAB 115, 6001 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68182 (402) 554-3672 Katie Wessel www.unomaha-csm.symplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 70 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Chinese Students/Scholars Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 71 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Department of Black Studies #184 ASH, 6001 Dodge Street Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2412 Felicia Dailey A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 72 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Friends of Japan Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 73 University of Nebraska – Omaha * Indian Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 74 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Inter-Tribal Student Council Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha, NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 75 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Iranian Student Association of Omaha Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 76 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Korean Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 77 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Latin American Students Assn. Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 78 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Latino Men of Impact Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 79 University of Nebraska – Omaha* National Council of Negro Women Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 80 University of Nebraska – Omaha * Nepalese Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 81 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Pan-African Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 82 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Saudi Student Club Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 83 University of Nebraska – Omaha* School of Communications 140 ASH, 6001 Dodge Street Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-3677 Dr. Sherrie Wilson A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 84 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Women’s Resource Center Milo Bail Student Ctr., 1st Fl. Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2730 Tumelo Gobagoba A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 85 Urban League Family Resource Ctr.* Career Services 3040 Lake Street Omaha, NE 68111 (402) 451-1066 Kinyetta Murphy A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 86 Vatterott Educational Center* Career Services 11818 “I” Street Omaha, NE 68137 (402) 778-4029 Marilyn Pike A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 87 Wayne State College* Career Services 1111 Main Street, Student Center Wayne, NE 68787 (402) 375-7425 Carolyn Sinniger www.ncrc-csm.simplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 88 Western Nebraska Community College* Career Center 1601 East 27th Street Scottsbluff, NE 69361 (308) 635-6050 Cherry McKimmey A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 89 York College* Career Center 1125 E. 8th Street York, NE 68467-2699 (402) 363-5675 Tracey Wyatt A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 90 Employee Referral 7 C, D, F, G, I 91 Nebraska Broadcasters Assn.* 11414 W. Center Rd. Suite 342 Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 933-5995 (Jim Timm) www.ne-nba.gov 2 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 92 www.tvjobs.com* Broadcast Employee Services P O Box 4116 Oceanside, CA 92052 (800) 374-0119 8 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 93 Sportscasters Talent Agency of America 949-648-7222 1 C 94 KLKN-TV Web Site/Internal Posting* www.klkntv.com 11 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J , K 95 Sister Stations* Bulletin boards/referrals/web sites: WLNE-TV – Providence, RI SNN-LD – Sarasota, FL A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 96 Nebraska Broadcasters Association Job Fair 2 J 97 Benedictine College 1020 N. 2nd Street Atchison, KS 66002 913-367-5340 1 H Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 98 Medialine* 1209 Wood Valley Road Augusta, GA 30909 (706) 364-7564 www.medialine.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 99 Michaels Media* 1721 Richardson Place Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 254-9695 www.collectivetalent.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K 100 Unsolicited/Walk-in/Other

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: _35_

Notes:

An asterisk (*) indicates sources that are entitled to vacancy notification.

Italicized sources indicate job banks and Internet programs to which KLKN contributes. These sources are designed to promote outreach generally, not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies.

Annual EEO Public File Report

Reporting Period: February 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017

Station(s) in Station Employment Unit: KLKN-TV, Lincoln, NE

Appendix 3: Outreach Initiatives

1. Internship Program:

KLKN has been involved in helping members of the community achieve their educational goals. KLKN recruits students interested in the broadcast industry by widely advertising our internship programs at career fairs and by educating managers to mention this opportunity when speaking with members of the community. Letters of Agreement are filled out by the prospective intern and signed off on by a professor of the university and an evaluation is performed at the end of the intern's term. During this period, we have had a total of seven internships at KLKN.

A. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning January 2016.

B. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – Weather: Weather forecasting and on-air skills Twelve weeks beginning January 2016.

C. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning January 2016. (We hired this student for part time temporary summer hours at the end of her internship, then she returned to Fall classes).

D. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning May 2016.

E. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning May 2016.

F. Benedictine College - Kansas student – News: Photography, writing, editing, lives skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning May 2016. (We hired this student for full-time News Editor at the end of his internship).

G. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning September 2016.

2. EEO Training:

Equal Employment Opportunity meetings are held on a continual basis as needed for current education to department heads as to their role and responsibilities in the EEO process. We ensure that all department heads are fully educated on their reporting documentation responsibility. We educate department heads as to anti-discrimination rules and ensure that all departments are hiring in a non-discriminatory fashion. On August 9, 2016 a discussion with the Business Manager, President/COO, General Manager and KLKN-TV department managers regarding the contents of an EEO memo with an important reminder of the “failure to recruit for job openings by disseminating information about those job openings through diverse sources will likely result in a substantial fine”.

The February 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017 Annual EEO Public File Report was distributed to the station managers during the January 19, 2016 manager’s meeting and was discussed by the Business Manager, Randy Ksionzek.

Randy Ksionzek, Business Manager, attended an EEO Management Workshop sponsored by Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather Attorneys at Law on September 20, 2016. This seminar focused on ensuring broad outreach for hiring, implementing changes to the FLSA’s White-Collar exemptions, equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination.

Each employee of the station has been provided, as part of the employee handbook, the Equal Employment Opportunity Program of KLKN-TV. This Program outlines the continuing policy of KLKN-TV to provide equal opportunity and the prohibition of discrimination for all individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, creed, gender, pregnancy or related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, genetic information, or other consideration protected by federal, state or local laws. This policy is for all personnel actions including recruitment, evaluation, selection, promotion, compensation, training and termination. The elements of this Program include responsibility for implementation, policy dissemination, recruitment, training, and promotion.

The employee breakroom bulletin board includes a poster from the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission concerning “Discrimination in Employment, Housing, and Public Accommodations” that outlines rights and responsibilities under the law.

3. Listing of Each Upper-Level Category Opening with Organizations Targeting Women and Minorities:

KLKN-TV has listed each upper-level category opening with organizations that target women and minorities: African Multicultural Community Center, Asian Community & Cultural Center, Clyde Malone Community Center, El Centro de las Americas, Indian Center Inc. Workforce Investment Act Program, Latino American Commission, Latino Center of the Midlands, NAACP, NAF Multicultural Human Development Corporation, National Council of Negro Women, Native American Public Telecommunications, Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, Nebraska Indian Community College, Urban League Family Resource Center, and the following organizations/departments at the University of Nebraska: Afghan Student Association, African American Organization, African Student Association, Afrikan People’s Union, American Multicultural Students, Asian Student Association, Asian World Alliance, Black Graduate Student Association, Chinese Students/Scholars Association, Department of Black Studies, Friends of Japan, Indian Student Association, International Student Fellowship Club, Inter-Tribal Exchange, Intertribal Student Council, Iranian Student Association, Korean Student Association, Latin American Students Association, Latino Men of Impact, Mexican-American Student Association, Multicultural Business Student Association, National Council of Negro Women, Nepalese Student Association, Pan-African Student Association, Saudi Student Club, Vietnamese Student Association, and the Women’s Resource Center.

4. Job Bank & Internet Program Participation:

KLKN participates in job banks and internet programs with many organizations, as outlined above in italics, including the Nebraska Broadcasters Assoc., Advertising Federation of Lincoln, TVJobs.com, etc. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies. (See italicized recruitment sources on above list.)

5. Scholarship Program:

KLKN-TV, in conjunction with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, actively participated in the 2016 Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation Student Scholarship Program. Applicants applied for scholarships under this program and two $1,500 scholarships were awarded. The winners were from Northeast Community College and University of Nebraska - Lincoln. KLKN-TV provided $300 for the scholarship pool and ran a broadly rotated promotional spot for the program. The award application forms requested information such as GPA, an essay, experience in the field, honors and awards, and post high school extra-curricular activities.

6. Participation in Career Fairs:

KLKN-TV co-sponsored a job fair with the Lincoln Area Broadcasters group on August 16, 2016 at the Embassy Suites – Lincoln. The job fair was attended by 30 interested individuals that registered with a Lincoln Broadcasters job fair information sheet and/or resume. It is estimated another 5 people attended the job fair but did not complete the information sheet. KLKN-TV was involved in a meaningful role by providing the Business Manager assistant to maintain the registration table and greet attendees. A follow-up meeting was held to discuss the positives of the job fair and where improvements can be made. Minutes of the meeting are kept in the Business Office’s EEO file. A broadly rotated promotional spot for the job fair ran on KLKN-TV, its website and was also widely promoted by other members of the Lincoln Area Broadcasters group. This group included the two major radio groups and three television stations in the Lincoln market. The KLKN-TV booth at the job fair was manned at all times by two managers with decision making power for the station (Business Manager, News Director, Operations Manager, and Sales Manager).

University of Nebraska College of Journalism & Mass Communications – Lincoln “Springboard your Career Fair” – March 4, 2016. Jeff Swanson (Director of Broadcast Operations) participated. This job fair event involved meeting with students one on one to provide advice on resume building, school curriculum and other ideas to become more attractive to prospective employers. Received numerous resumes, watched demo reels and observed each student’s strengths and weaknesses. He discussed the many possibilities available in the broadcasting industry.

7. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KLKN created a television spot which airs approximately every day on different day parts. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KLKN to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KLKN’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KLKN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

8. Participate in event or program related to career opportunities in broadcasting by educational institutions:

January 6, 2016 – Luke Dorris (KLKN-TV Meteorologist) spoke to the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club held at Perkins Restaurant at 48th & “O” Street, Lincoln, NE. Spoke of educational background, work experiences and functions of a meteorologist during all seasons of Nebraska weather conditions. A twenty minute Q & A followed from the nine members in attendance.

March 9, 2016 – Kay Wunderlich (National Sales Manager) spoke to the “Filming for Advertising Club” a University of Nebraska Advertising Group that was representing the Nebraska Broadcasters Association as their client. The group recorded and assembled video and PSA spots of work in the broadcasting industry consisting of interviews with Dan Ackerman, Rod Fowler, Luke Dorris, Heather Caha and Kay. A Q & A followed amongst those participating and great appreciation was shared.

April 16, 2016 – Luke Dorris (KLKN-TV Meteorologist) participated in a University of Nebraska Weather Fest symposium hosted at the UNL East Campus. This was a free to the public event that shared Q & A aspects of recognizing severe weather conditions, meeting the KLKN-TV weathercaster team and learning how broadcast meteorology is presented to the viewers.

December 14, 2016 – Roger Moody (Sr. VP/General Manager) spoke to the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club held at Perkins Restaurant at 48th & “O” Street, Lincoln, NE. Discussed background from a graduate of UNL, to radio and later television. Witnessed wholesale changes in the TV broadcasting industry. KLKN-TV celebrated twenty years on air in the Lincoln and surrounding area. A Q & A followed with topics of retransmission, station programming and television revenue sources.

9. Establishing a mentoring program for station personnel:

KLKN helps current personnel achieve their career goals. During the period we had an opening for a: