UNL investigating Fraternity harassment allegations

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

ncousins@klkntv.com

The Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the following statement regarding Phi Gamma Delta's actions during the Women's March Saturday:

"As leaders of the Greek community at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, we seek to support a safe and respectful environment to learn, work and socialize. As values-based organizations, we neither condone nor support harassment, discrimination, hate speech or intimidating language that results in others feeling unsafe. As students at Nebraska, we reaffirm our commitment to the standards of civilized behavior and demonstrating the very best qualities of a Husker." - Shayne Arriola, IFC President and Gabby Williams, Panhellenic President.

The UNL fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, also known as FIJI, is being investigated by the university and its National organization after allegedly harassing demonstrators during Saturday’s Women’s March.

As photo was taken of men standing outside the FIJI house that sits across from the student union with Donald Trump signs, and signs saying "I was told there would be cake."

The marcher who shared the photo, Jill Johnson,said the men chanted "no means yes" in reference to rape.

In a statement released Monday, UNL spokesman Steve Smith says the university is fully investigating the matter.

"The university is aware of the reports regarding actions of some students during Saturday's march and rally. It is fully investigating the matter. Civil, respectful discourse and actions are a core tenet of our institution and we are always working to ensure that tenet is a reality," he said.

The Phi Gamma Delta National Organization released a statement on their official Facebook page.

It said, "Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity takes seriously the allegations regarding behavior of some members of our chapter at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. The behavior that has been alleged is contrary to the values of our organization. We will be working with the chapter leadership and alumni advisors to investigate."

This is a developing story.

We'll bring you updates as they come.