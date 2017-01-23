Governor kicks off several events

Posted By: Rachel Hofstra

rhofstra@klkntv.com

Several ceremonies kept the Capitol packed with people. The governor started with the Nebraskans to Celebrate School Choice proclamation ceremony. Officials say School Choice allows parents to make the best educational decisions for their kids.

Several bills have been introduced involving the educational system. One of which, would allow families zoned in an area with low performing schools to choose a different one they feel is better for their child.

The governor also kicked off the NE150 Challenge. As the state gets ready to celebrate Nebraska’s 150th birthday.

"Nebraska is one of the top states for health and we want to continue that. Physical activity on a daily basis is important," said Governor Pete Ricketts.

This is a year long web–based wellness program. It tracks physical activity miles and minutes. DHHS is urging all Nebraskans to exercise and eat healthy.

"So I encourage all of you to continue to exercise, grab a friend, grab your tennis shoes and get to it," Courtney Phillips with DHHS said.

More than 1400 people are already signed up and recording their workouts, including the governor and first lady.

"Since I kind of cheat by riding a bike, it's easier for me to get to 150 miles, so I have gotten there. Susan is at 38 miles or so and I think Roscoe is at about 20 miles," Gov. Ricketts said.

The group started the event with the annual Governor's Walk for wellness; where they take a lap around the second floor of the capitol.

The challenge is free for individuals and groups. For $500 a company can participate and get a kit with shirts, medals, and posters. They will also become eligible for corporate awards.